  • “I’m sorry”- The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea apologizes for her deeds in the season 

By Shweta Zaveri
Modified Aug 02, 2025 06:09 GMT
Shamea from The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Image via Instagram/@shameamorton)
Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta concluded on July 27, 2025, with part three of the reunion episode. Following the reunion, Shamea Morton took to her official YouTube channel to address the fighting that happened on the reunion episodes. She posted the video on July 27, 2025, the same day as the last reunion episode, and named it "Dear Sweet 16..."

In the 41-minute-long video, Shamea discussed the things she was embroiled in during the season, including her fallout with her ex-best friend, Porsha Williams. She said that she wanted to apologize to the entire cast if she had offended them.

"I'm sorry. I hope that we can start fresh, and I wish you nothing but the best," Shamea said.

At one point in the video, Shamea's mom and cousin joined her for an on-screen prayer. After which, her mom showed her support for her fight against Porsha. Shamea addressed every cast member she has had a feud with in the past season and apologized to them for any hurt she might have caused them.

What The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea Morton said on her YouTube channel

Shamea referred to the fights she had with her castmates throughout the season. She also referred to her fallout with her longtime friend Porsha. The season had also witnessed her fighting with Britney Eady and Drew Sidora because they blamed her for her fights with Porsha.

youtube-cover
During The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 reunion, the ladies brought back the grievances they had with Shamea, which ended the season on a bitter note. In the YouTube video, Shamea kept all of those disagreements in the centre. Around 20 minutes in, the lights in her video went dim, and calm music started playing.

Her mom and cousin stepped onto the screen and started a prayer. After the prayer, her mom said that she supported her in her fight against Porsha. She understood her frustrations because she, too, fell out with Porsha's mom, her longtime friend.

"Just because somebody gets loud, so much louder than you, that doesn’t mean they’re right," said Shamea's mom.

She also told her that they didn't claim any of the other party's "craziness" and "ratchetness". After the prayer, when Shamea was in good spirits, she apologized to her castmates for any hurt she caused them. The names she took included Kelli Ferell and Angela Oakley, among others.

She said that her elders and family never took her in the wrong direction. So she wanted to apologize to all the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, including Porsha, Drew, Angela, Brit, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Kelli. She didn't forget to include Phaedra Parks' name in there either.

She said that if she had ever offended them or made them feel lesser than they were, she was sorry. She also apologized for the times she had insulted them, made them feel inferior, or hurt them in any way. She hoped that they could start afresh and said that she would wish them "nothing but the best".

She concluded, saying that she hoped the prayer they had done would leave her room and enter their hearts and households. She then officially announced the end of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16.

For more updates on The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea Morton, fans can follow the star on her official Instagram handle, @shameamorton.

Shweta Zaveri

Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle.

Edited by Shweta Zaveri
