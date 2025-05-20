Who was Latonya Pottain? ‘My 600-lb Life’ alum’s cause of death explored as she passes away at 40

Latonya Pottain, known for appearing in season 11 of TLC's popular reality show My 600-Lb. Life passed away on May 17 at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, Los Angeles.

Ad

The reality star's brother told the media outlet that on the same day, family members visited her and noticed she looked unwell. She claimed she couldn't breathe properly and was feeling uncomfortable.

Later, her family got a call from the hospital, stating that Latonya Pottain had called an ambulance for herself because she was having a cardiac arrest. At night, the 40-year-old passed away. According to TMZ's report dated May 19, 2025, the autopsy revealed the cause of death was congestive heart failure.

Ad

Trending

Latonya Pottain appeared on the TLC show, My 600-Lb. Life

Latonya Pottain with her friend Jhay Jones. (Image via Instagram/@latonyapottain)

In 2022, Latonya Pottain appeared on season 5 of TLC's reality show My 600-Lb. Life, in which doctors, therapists, dieticians, and physical therapists help overweight people become motivated to lose weight.

Ad

In the show, she claimed her binge eating habits stem from childhood trauma. When Pottain was 12, her mother passed away from a heart attack. She had to move in with her sister because her father left their family to move in with her mother's friend. She stated in the show that she was disappointed at her condition but couldn't stop eating, as it helped her cope.

"When I eat, it takes the stress away. That's what I do to help me cope with things. I know the food is unhealthy and not good for me. But with the habit that I have for long, it's hard to change it. I'm disappointed in myself for getting to this place," Pottain said.

Ad

Ad

According to the New York Post's May 19, 2025, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan told her he could not help her lose weight because she couldn't keep up with diet and exercise.

Pottain previously launched a GoFundMe fundraiser

In February 2025, the reality star launched a GoFundMe to raise money to cover her basic living expenses, medical transportation, and treatment. So far, $1,155 has been raised. Pottain shared in the description that her weight was over 700 pounds, and she has been bedridden since June 2024.

Ad

"I'm currently getting close to my highest weight of 740 pounds, and I worked extremely hard to get it down. Now I currently weigh about 705 pounds and have been bedridden since June 2024 due to severe health issues," she wrote.

Pottain also stated that after the TLC show aired, she received massive backlash online, which led to her becoming fearful of weight-loss surgery. She ended up gaining all the weight back.

Ad

"My journey with weight struggles has been a long and difficult one. In 2022, I was featured on My 600-lb Life, where I started at 531 pounds and worked hard to get down to 505 pounds. However, after the show aired, I experienced overwhelming backlash, which sent me into a deep depression. My mental health suffered, and I became fearful of undergoing weight loss surgery," she wrote.

Ad

Latonya Pottain's family has made an online obituary and provided links for donations for her memorial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More