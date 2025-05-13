"Rejuvenation of inspiration"—My 600-Lb Life season 10's Lucas Higdon shares update on his health and IT career

Lucas Higdon, who appeared in episode 9 of My 600-Lb Life season 10, has provided a detailed update on his progress since his time on the TLC show. In a video posted to Instagram on April 18, 2025, he answered questions many viewers have had about his current weight and career.

Ad

“It’s been lately a rejuvenation of inspiration,” Higdon stated, describing his efforts toward health and professional goals.

As of 2025, Higdon shared that he is focusing on strength training, career advancement, and a potential future skin removal procedure.

Lucas Higdon shares health update and career progress after My 600-Lb Life season 10

Ad

Trending

Weight update and current progress

During his episode that aired on December 29, 2021, Higdon weighed 619 pounds and was approved for gastric sleeve surgery after losing over 100 pounds under Dr. Younan Nowzaradan’s guidance. In his recent video, Higdon mentioned that his current weight is 430 pounds. This reflects an increase from a previous low of 340 pounds seen in a follow-up episode. Addressing the weight gain, he said:

“If I’m up 90 pounds, I have no excuses. I take fault for falling down. But I’m getting back up.”

Ad

The My 600-Lb Life star further explained that while his diet isn’t ideal due to financial constraints, he continues to follow a calorie deficit strategy:

“I’ve been doing a lot of calorie deficit, but eating the bad food in little quantities.”

Higdon also noted that he has returned to personal training and is making consistent efforts toward regaining momentum.

IT career and certification progress

Ad

Ad

Higdon shared that he has transitioned into a new career path since moving from Texas to Michigan in late 2023. After receiving a job offer from a friend, he relocated and began working in the IT field. He is now CompTIA certified and is continuing his education in cybersecurity.

“I now am now CompTIA certified, and so I’ve been very proud of myself with this,” he said while displaying his certification card.

Ad

Although he described himself as a slow learner, the My 600-Lb Life star confirmed that he is actively studying and pushing himself to complete his training.

“It’s going to take me a while and get down. But I’m going to push myself to get through it...Currently right now I’m studying for cybersecurity,” he added.

Future health plans and support system

Ad

Ad

Looking ahead, Higdon said he hopes to weigh under 300 pounds by 2026 and has plans to consult with a doctor in Michigan regarding skin removal surgery. In addition to strength training, he mentioned that he has built a strong support system with friends he now considers family.

“We’re all really great friends… but we all love each other like we’re a family, and it's been very nice,” Higdon shared when discussing his living situation.

Ad

While reflecting on his journey, the My 600-Lb Life star acknowledged the importance of support from those around him:

“I couldn’t have done it all this without my friends, my family, people who worked with me outside of my friends, outside of my family....I can't thank you all enough. Your support has been very valuable to me.”

Ad

Higdon ended his video with the possibility of future updates and emphasized his determination to continue progressing. For now, he remains focused on preparing for long-term medical goals.

Stream My 600-Lb Life anytime on Max and Discovery+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More