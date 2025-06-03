Who is Whitney Purvis? ‘16 and Pregnant’ star’s son Weston Jr. Gosa dead at 16

Whitney Purvis, who starred in 16 and Pregnant, announced on Monday, June 2, that her son Weston Jr. Gosa has passed away. She expressed her grief and also shared some words for her son.

Whitney was on the show, 16 and Pregnant, which was first released in 2009. She shared two sons with her ex-husband Weston Gosa - Weston Jr. and River. On Monday, she shared some pictures of herself with Weston Jr., writing in the caption:

“This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just dont understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so perfect.

The post further contained:

"This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.”

She further wrote a message for Weston Jr. as well, that read:

“I love you so much, Weston Owen Gosa. God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can’t go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025.”

She shared another post later in the day, a picture of the mother-son, expressing her love for him and mentioning the cruelty of life.

Whitney Purvis also has another son, Collin Adonis, who was born in 2023. The details about the father hasn't been disclosed.

Weston Jr.'s stepmother also shares a message, urging everyone to keep Whitney Purvis in their prayers

Whitney Purvis and Weston Jr. (Image credits: Whitney Purvis Facebook)

Whitney Purvis and Weston Gosa eventually separated after the show, and she lost custody of both their kids. Weston then eventually married Amy Gosa, who also shared a Facebook post on Monday after Weston Jr.'s death.

She explained that they tried to wake him up at around 7 a.m., but he wasn't breathing. She added:

"We attempted CPR and called an ambulance. The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead. He had several health issues as well as diabetes. We are completely heartbroken and in shock. It was so unexpected.”

Amy also wrote about the pain of losing a child and how Weston Jr. was a "brilliant, smart, and funny boy." She further added:

"It doesn’t feel real.” she also asked to keep her family and “Whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son. Thank you.”

Weston Gosa and Whitney Purvis had Weston Jr. in 2009 during the first season of 16 and Pregnant. Whitney gave birth to River in 2014. While the father won custody of both children, the actress is obligated to pay $353 per month as child support (via TMZ). She was even arrested in July 2024 for failing to make the payment.

