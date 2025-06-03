“He thinks I’m a hoarder”—90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine shares Matt’s concerns about her

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo initially appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5, leaving a mark on the viewers. So, they were documented again on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2.

After dating Gino and marrying him, the Panama resident moved with him to Michigan. But their relationship was far from smooth, as the viewers saw them encountering problems with intimacy on 90 Day: The Last Resort. By the end of the season, if they decided to stay together happily, they would have to try open marriage arrangement.

Jasmine then met Matt at her gym and got pregnant with his baby. Eventually, she left Gino and moved to Miami to be with Matt and their baby. She has been posting pictures with him since then. In a recent Instagram story, posted on June 1, Jasmine showed her new house. On the video clip, she wrote:

"Matt is actually concerned about me because he thinks I'm a hoarder. He's OCD and thinks I need intervention."

What 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine revealed about her living situation with Matt?

Jasmine has been open about her relationship with Matt ever since she left Gino. She shared pictures of her pregnant belly first, with Matt standing by her side. However, according to InTouch report published in April 2025, the 90 Day Fiancé star revealed on her Instagram stories that Matt didn't stay in the same house as her and the baby. He stayed nearby and dropped in whenever she wanted his help with the baby.

"It’s just me and my daughter and my dog and Matt, who helps me with the baby, with his daughter, because it’s his responsibility," she said.

But the recent story about Matt's OCD, posted in June, suggests that he might be spending more time with her.

What 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine revealed about Matt in 90 Days: The Last Resort?

Jasmine and Matt (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

While on 90 Days: The Last Resort season 2, Jasmine and Gino were among the couples who were giving their relationship one last chance. Like some of the cast members, they survived the tests they were put through and left the show as a happy couple.

After complaining about Gino's s*x drive, Jasmine suggested to have an open marriage arrangement. The 90 Day Fiancé star stated that she tried everything to sleep with Gino, but nothing worked out. So, she thought that the only option to keep herself happy was to sleep with someone else. Giving Gino an ultimatum, Jasmine had said:

"One option would be you are intimate with me during the time we're here at the resort, or you and I sit and come to an agreement."

Gino showed reluctance at first, but eventually gave in to her request because their marriage was at stake.

Then, when Jasmine got the green light, she told Gino about Matt and even insisted he talk to him. Gino was again reluctant to do so, but Jasmine insisted him, and he had a word with Matt. He even asked Matt to use contraceptive measures while sleeping with Jasmine and the latter agreed.

Some 90 Day Fiancé cast members, such as Rob, opposed Gino's approval of Matt because they thought Jasmine shouldn't be sleeping with someone she knew. Instead, she should be intimate with a stranger so she wouldn't develop feelings for him. Gino agreed and barred her from doing the deed with Matt, but that made Jasmine mad. A year later, she and Matt announced that they were expecting.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 come out at 8 pm ET on TLC.

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More