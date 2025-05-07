90 Day: The Last Resort – What happened to Gino and Jasmine after their split?

90 Day: The Last Resort brought many revelations to the forefront, none more dramatic than the unraveling of Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s relationship. The show, which has now concluded, showed their emotional separation, which began just two months after returning home from the resort in late 2023.

Ad

Jasmine, originally from Panama, and Gino, from Michigan, had one of the most unstable relationships in 90 Day: The Last Resort, marked by jealousy, arguments, and trust issues. Jasmine declared her dissatisfaction with the marriage due to intimacy issues and later initiated an open relationship.

By June 2024, Jasmine had moved on with a new man, Matt Branis, and became pregnant with his child just five months after splitting from Gino. Meanwhile, Gino, who initially supported Jasmine financially, has attempted to move on, filming The Single Life season 5 and dating multiple women.

Ad

Trending

Where Gino and Jasmine stand after 90 Day: The Last Resort

Ad

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s relationship, which began on a sugar baby website in March 2020, unraveled publicly on 90 Day: The Last Resort. After getting married in June 2023, their marriage quickly fell apart.

Jasmine revealed on the show that she and Gino separated two months after returning from the resort. By November 2023, she had already started a relationship with Matt Branis, citing issues with intimacy and connection in her marriage to Gino.

Ad

Jasmine had previously claimed to be infertile but became pregnant with Matt’s child in June 2024. She kept her pregnancy hidden from social media until February 2025 and revealed she had given birth in April 2025, though her daughter, Matilda, was actually born on March 21, 2025.

On 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine claimed she never truly loved Gino, despite trying to make the relationship work. She explained that she had never been in love with Gino or Matt. Although she and Matt share a child, she made it clear in a March 2025 Instagram Story that they are not living together. She noted,

Ad

“Baby daddy came by to wash the baby’s clothes,”

indicating a co-parenting situation rather than a romantic one. Gino, on the other hand, has been actively trying to move on. In August 2024, he was spotted filming 90 Day: The Single Life season 5 in Las Vegas, entering the Minus 5 Ice Bar with a brunette resembling Jasmine.

Ad

A fan submitted footage to blogger @90dayfianceupdate showing Gino being followed by a production crew. By April 2025, Jasmine claimed that Gino had been dating several women while they were still involved in 90 Day: The Last Resort, including a woman named Nathalie and two Brazilian women.

How Gino and Jasmine’s lives have changed since the show

Jasmine Pineda is now living in Florida. Though her exact move date is unconfirmed, Jasmine was reportedly kicked out of Gino’s Michigan home in December 2023.

Ad

As per ScreenRant, rumors suggest she was already living with Matt in Detroit before 90 Day: The Last Resort was filmed. A fan spotted Jasmine at Planet Fitness in Florida with Matt in January 2025, noting she appeared to be six to seven months pregnant.

According to Instagram posts and user reports shared with @Shabooty and @90dayfianceupdate, Jasmine has been seen in locations like Clearwater and Hollywood, Florida. Her recent activity implies she may be co-parenting with Matt without being in a committed relationship.

Ad

Ad

Despite her relationship status, Jasmine has indicated possible future romantic intentions toward Matt. In a May 2025 Instagram Story, she posted a quote:

“I know true love exists because I see my man trying to do everything just to make me happy.” She added, “And one day, I will hopefully reciprocate and take him out of the friend zone.”

However, during 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine reiterated that she does not currently love Matt and continues to focus on raising her daughter. Meanwhile, Gino Palazzolo has also been navigating the post-split phase.

Ad

After his breakup with Jasmine, he entered a short-lived relationship with a woman named Kelly. By August 2025, Gino and Kelly had been publicly interacting on Instagram, including flirtatious comments and video call screenshots.

However, by December, Gino was accused of cheating. The account @90dayfiance_alexa posted screenshots of Gino requesting explicit photos from other women.

Gino has not commented on Jasmine’s pregnancy or her relationship with Matt, choosing instead to focus on his television appearances and dating life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More