I believe Ariela and Biniyam haven't made any real progress on 90 Day: The Last Resort

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 aired its Tell-All Part 4 episode on April 21, 2025. The show brought back couples from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise to work through their issues at a resort setting. Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre were among the cast members, along with Jasmine and Gino, Stacey and Florian, Natalie and Josh, Brandon and Julia, and Rob and Sophie.

Ad

Throughout the season, couples aimed to resolve deep-rooted problems, with therapists guiding them through exercises and discussions.

Disclaimer: This 90 Day: The Last Resort article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.

However, watching Ariela and Biniyam during the Tell-All, it became clear to me that they have not made real progress. Their issues seemed to resurface rather than being worked through. Their interactions largely focused on past grievances, social media control, and arguments rather than growth or mutual understanding.

Ad

Trending

Even after serious matters like extortion attempts were discussed, there was little evidence of emotional healing between them. In my opinion, compared to other couples who showed some development, Ariela and Biniyam remained stuck in the same place.

Ariela and Biniyam’s focus stayed on external conflicts, not internal growth in 90 Day: The Last Resort

Ad

Throughout 90 Day: The Last Resort, Ariela and Biniyam’s storyline centered around control over social media accounts. Ariela had previously restricted Biniyam’s access to his passwords, sharing concerns about opportunists trying to exploit him. During the Tell-All part 3, which aired on April 14, 2025, Ariela said:

“Bini, can we both admit that part of the reason I changed that password is to protect you?”

Her mother, Janice, supported this by sharing that an extortion attempt had targeted Biniyam in the past. While these revelations explained Ariela's actions, they did not address the emotional distance between the two. Biniyam appeared hesitant to agree with Ariela and Janice.

Ad

Although the cast acknowledged understanding her reasons after hearing about the extortion, it did not seem to change the dynamic between Ari and Bini.

“It’s almost every single woman that Bini’s been involved with didn’t have good intentions,” she shared.

However, the focus remained external, blaming outside influences instead of reflecting on their own relationship issues. From my perspective, their discussions seemed more like attempts to justify past actions than efforts to rebuild trust or communication.

Ad

Their public disputes showed unresolved tension rather than reconciliation

Ad

In the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell-All, another moment stood out where Ariela lashed out at the cast for not holding Biniyam accountable enough. After Rob's confrontation with Sophie, Ariela expressed frustration, suggesting the others were too lenient on Bini. She said the group failed to recognise how much she had endured. In response, Rob acknowledged Ari’s protective intentions and said:

“I could see that, I could see how she might feel like she might be the only one who could stop something like that from happening.”

Ad

However, these arguments did not lead to any meaningful closure between Ariela and Biniyam. Instead, the episode highlighted how resentment continued to dominate their interactions. Ariela complained that the cast only started understanding her after her mother intervened; she said that they were listening to her only because her mom was involved.

Even though Florian admitted he better understood the situation after hearing Janice, the emotional gaps between Ari and Bini remained visible. In my view, the Tell-All demonstrated that Ariela and Biniyam are still trapped in cycles of mistrust and defensiveness.

Ad

While other couples showed signs of progress in therapy, Ari and Biniyam seemed stuck in old patterns, suggesting that their time on 90 Day: The Last Resort did not lead to the change they hoped for.

Watch the new episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which are currently streaming on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More