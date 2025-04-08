"He was like a prince" — 90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco opens up about losing her son Adriel to Danon disease

90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco spoke about her late son Adriel in a video shared by the official Instagram account of the show on April 8, 2025. The reel featured Anny and her husband, Robert Springs, as they reflected on how their baby boy passed away in 2022 due to Danon disease, a rare genetic condition affecting the heart.

Anny recalled that she felt so close to Adriel and how difficult it was to watch him go through so much at such a young age.

“I get pregnant with Alinyah, and six months after I get pregnant with my son Adriel. Adriel was a big baby. He was like a prince with beautiful cheeks. He was very close to me,” she shared in the reel.

She further explained that Adriel was diagnosed with Danon disease when he was just a month old. Robert also added that their son lived only 7 months.

“It’s a genetic disease. I was in the hospital for 5 months with my son,” she said.

Adriel’s passing and public announcement by the 90 Day Fiancé couple

Anny Francisco and Robert Springs first shared the news of Adriel’s passing in April 2022 through an Instagram post. At the time, Anny expressed her grief in a statement:

“Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died. I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult,” she wrote.

She futher wrote in the caption:

“I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult.”

Her post received messages of support and condolences from others in the 90 Day Fiancé community. In the comment section, fellow cast member Amira Lollysa expressed her sorrow and wished she could ease Anny’s pain, while Debbie Johnson said she was heartbroken by the news and found it hard to put her sadness into words.

At the time of Adriel’s birth, Anny had expressed gratitude and joy, calling him her “prince” in an Instagram post on September 11, 2021. “I thank God that he took care of me and everything went well,” she had written along with pictures of her newborn. Adriel was the couple’s second child together.

Their first daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, was around 20 months old when Adriel passed away. While Anny and Robert did not share more medical details at the time, the recent video gave context about the rare condition Adriel was diagnosed with.

Reflecting on grief and looking ahead

In the new video, Anny talked about the journey she went through as a mother after Adriel’s diagnosis. She got visibly emotional as she was in the baby's room and shared she felt painful visiting that place which had Adriel's belongings. She added that his condition, Danon disease, affected his heart.

“But after a month, they told me he was sick. Have a heart, sick heart,” she said.

Anny and Robert stayed by their son’s side throughout his treatment, hoping for improvement. Robert, in the video, said that their son lived only 7 months summarising the short time they had with their child.

Fans can watch the new episode of 90 Day Fiancé airing on April 8, 2025 on TLC.

