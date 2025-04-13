90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine hints baby Matilda was born weeks before public reveal amid post-birth update

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda may have welcomed her daughter Matilda earlier than fans initially thought. On Thursday, April 10, 2025, Jasmine reposted an Instagram story from 90 Day Fiancé blogger Alexa Pomegranate that appeared to suggest baby Matilda was born "three weeks" before the public announcement.

The post was originally written by Sara Hunter on April 9, the photographer who captured Jasmine’s birth experience. In the post, Sara recalled receiving a call from Ms. Lucie, the midwife, at 4 am asking her to come immediately.

“She called again — ‘Bring your camera!’ I ran back in to grab it,” Sara wrote.

The caption was reshared and edited by the blogger @90dayfiancé_Alexa, prompting speculation among fans about the real due date. Jasmine didn’t comment directly, but her followers noted that the baby allegedly appeared older than just a few days in photos.

The official birth announcement was made on April 9, with Jasmine and her boyfriend Matt Branistareanu confirming the arrival of their first child together, Matilda.

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine and Matt welcomed baby Matilda earlier than expected

Photographer Sara Hunter originally shared the timeline on Wednesday, April 9, with a caption describing the events leading up to Matilda’s birth.

“When I got to the birth center, I met Jasmine in active labor. Less than an hour later, sweet baby Matilda made her grand entrance,” Sara wrote in the caption.

The post was later reshared by the Instagram fan page @90dayfiancé_Alexa, which Jasmine then reposted to her own Instagram story on April 10. Though Jasmine didn’t provide a caption, fans began speculating that Matilda had arrived in March rather than in April as initially assumed. Some noticed that in photos, the newborn appeared older, leading to more discussion online.

This is Jasmine’s third child and her first with boyfriend Matthew Branistareanu. She also has two sons, Juance and JC, from a previous relationship. The couple shared the news of Matilda’s birth with People magazine on April 9, 2025,

“Introducing Matty, our sweet baby girl! She’s already filling our hearts with so much love and joy,” she shared.

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine first revealed her pregnancy during part 1 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all on March 31.

Jasmine's relationship timeline with Matt and Gino

Before her relationship with Matthew, Jasmine was married to Gino Palazzolo. The pair tied the knot in June 2023 after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and later on 90 Day: The Last Resort. However, during season 2 of The Last Resort, which began airing in December 2024, Jasmine and Gino faced difficulties, leading to discussions about an open relationship.

During episode 16 of 90 Day: The Last Resort,

“As terrible as an open marriage sounds, this might be the only way to keep Jasmine in my life,” Gino shared.

In the tell-all episode aired on March 31, Gino confirmed their separation,

“Normally I come in here and I have good news for you, but today I don’t. Because Jasmine and I, we separated,” he stated.

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine’s relationship with Matthew was introduced in the same tell-all, where it was confirmed that he was the father of her child. Matthew had been involved with Jasmine during her open marriage phase. Despite the timing questions, many fans have since congratulated the couple on the birth of Matilda.

