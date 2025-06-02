90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda sparks concern after prank video with baby Matty

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star Jasmine Pineda sparked concern among fans after sharing a video on Instagram on June 1, 2025. The video showed Jasmine holding her daughter Matty, pretending to faint and almost dropping her. Jasmine, who previously appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, welcomed Matty in March 2025.

Jasmine's relationship with Gino Palazzolo had faced challenges, leading to Jasmine exploring an open marriage. She later became pregnant with Matt Branis’ child. After Matty’s birth, Jasmine has been trying to grow her social media presence and engage with fans through platforms like Instagram and Cameo.

In the video, Jasmine appeared to collapse while holding Matty, only to reveal it was a prank. She then transitioned into a dance, smiling at the camera. Many fans did not find the joke amusing and expressed concern in the comments.

Jasmine’s prank video draws criticism from 90 Day Fiancé fans

After posting the prank video, Jasmine faced immediate backlash from her followers. Many 90 Day Fiancé fans felt her joke was unsafe, as it appeared she could have dropped her baby while pretending to faint. One user wrote, “Anything for the views and the comments,” highlighting the growing perception that Jasmine might be prioritising social media attention over safety.

While the video received over 6,000+ likes, the mixed reactions showed not all fans were amused. Jasmine’s recent online activity has also sparked discussions about her declining engagement with fans. Once ranked among the top ten Cameo creators, she has now fallen to the 58th spot.

Some 90 Day Fiancé fans believe Jasmine may have posted the prank video to regain attention and boost her visibility. One user commented that the video “for someone who actually has these issues, but doesn’t film it ,this is using it for views and not nice imo,” while others suggested she focus on more genuine content.

The video also raised broader concerns about how reality TV stars manage their public image and the lengths they go to for social media engagement.

Jasmine shares her excitement for baby number three in recent interview

In February 2025, 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda shared her pregnancy news in an exclusive interview with People Magazine. She revealed that she was expecting her third child, her first with boyfriend Matt Branis, while still married to Gino Palazzolo. Jasmine spoke about her excitement,

“I am so happy and excited, and I cannot wait to meet my beautiful baby,” she shared.

The announcement came with pregnancy photos of Jasmine, Matt, and their dog Coco. Jasmine had her baby girl, Matty, in March 2025, starting a new chapter in her life. Fans have been wondering about her relationship with Gino, but Jasmine hasn’t shared any updates.

Lately, her social media posts have been more about being a mom. Jasmine has two sons, Juance and JC, from a past relationship. She often shares moments with her kids on Instagram. The interview also talked about Jasmine and Gino’s wedding, which was held in June 2023 in Michigan. Jasmine described it as her “dream wedding” with a small gathering of close family.

Gino said, “It was a super amazing day that I will not forget.” Jasmine added that it was one of the "happiest days" of her life and she married the "love of my life.” Jasmine’s growing family has sparked conversation among fans about what her next chapter will look like.

90 Day Fiancé episodes are available to stream on TLC.

