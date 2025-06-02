“Ummmm what?”— 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Juan giving Jessica an ultimatum about learning Spanish

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 aired on Sunday, June 1, 2025, and saw Juan recognize the importance of culture. Seeing his son spend time with his family, he realized that there was a chance that his son would lose part of his culture when he went away for the cruise ship job.

Ad

He spoke to Jessica about his concerns and said that he didn't want to lose his culture, adding that he wouldn't be able to communicate with his family because he didn't know how to speak the language.

Juan urged Jessica to learn to speak Spanish, and Jessica tried to explain that she had no help and felt blindsided by Juan's request. She asked him if it was a "make or break" situation. In a confessional, Juan said it was a "must" to make his and Jessica's relationship work.

Ad

Trending

Fans online reacted to the conversation, and most were divided by Juan's demand. While some said that Juan should have thought about the culture issue beforehand, others noted that Jessica had no intention of learning the language. One person also expressed their disbelief at the conversation on X.

"Juan wants Jessica to learn Spanish because he speaks Spanish. She even promised that she would learn Spanish. But Juan demands that Jessica speaks Spanish or he wont marry her? Ummmm what."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yes it is a little late to be pushing this issue, but Juan shouldn't have to do that. Jessica should have wanted to learn Spanish and about his culture, and been more proactive about that," a fan commented.

"This conversation with Juan & Jessica about learning Spanish is weird. Cuz I remember when Manuel got to the US he knew no English & now almost three years later he still speaks zero English," a tweet read.

Ad

Some fans of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 criticized Jessica, saying that all she cared about was "herself." Others said that she should have been "more proactive" about learning the language.

"Juan needs to realize Jessica has no intention of doing what he wants. All Jessica cares about is herself. Learning Spanish is not important. Juan earning money doing what he loves is not important," a person wrote.

Ad

"Jessica could’ve downloaded Duolingo long ago, but Juan pushing hard on the Spanish-language issue on the eve of the wedding is a bit late. He should’ve been pushing for that all along over the four years they’ve been together," a fan commented.

"Yes it is a little late to be pushing this issue, but Juan shouldn't have to do that. Jessica should have wanted to learn Spanish and about his culture, and been more proactive about that," a tweet read.

Ad

"Juan probably should of thought about the issue of his culture before having a kid with Jessica who's just going to dig in on her ways because she doesn't care to learn Spanish," a person wrote.

"It doesn’t take that much time to learn Spanish, Jessica. She just doesn’t want to and hasn’t made it a priority and that’s pretty sh*tty. The Americans are always so lazy about learning another language," a fan commented.

Ad

Juan shares his worries about his son losing his culture with Jessica on 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 16

Ad

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 16, one day before their marriage, Juan and Jessica spoke about the former's concerns about his son's upbringing. Juan, who is from Colombia was concerned that if he went to the cruise ship job, his son would lose his culture and wouldn't be able to communicate with his side of the family.

He spoke to Jessica about the same and urged her to learn the language. The female 90 Day Fiancé season 11 cast member told Juan that she didn't have help when he wasn't around and had a job, along with taking care of their son. Juan compared her to his cousin's husband, who also learned to speak Spanish.

Ad

Jessica said that the cousin's husband lived in Colombia, but Juan responded by saying that it didn't matter how he learned. The female cast member pointed out that he lived in Colombia and had been speaking the language for 20 years. Juan pointed out that Jessica had four years to learn the language and the only thing he was hearing were "excuses."

The 90 Day Fiancé season 11 couple got into an argument and Jessica felt it was a "low blow" and told the confessional that she felt blindsided a day before the wedding. Meanwhile, Juan said it was a "must" that Jessica needed to know the language for their marriage to work.

Ad

90 Day Fiancé fans reacted to the conversation online and were divided by Juan's last-minute demand.

Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 is available to stream on TLC GO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More