"No! Oh my God!"—Million Dollar Secret star Corey reacts to the brown North rat assigned to him for a task

Million Dollar Secret released its first three episodes on Netflix on March 26, 2025. The show introduced 12 contestants who were pitted against each other to compete for a shot at winning a million-dollar cash prize.

In episode 3, the contestants learned that a new millionaire had been secretly appointed among them. To earn a clue to identify and catch this person, they participated in a task that required them to split into two teams and interact with a particular creature assigned to them.

Corey, a member of Team B, was given a brown North rat. As the rat was kept in front of him on the table, he was visibly startled and panicked, screaming in distress.

"No! Oh my God! Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God," Corey reacted.

Million Dollar Secret contestants participate in a creature task to win the clue

In the Million Dollar Secret episode 3, after Phil was secretly appointed as the new millionaire, the host Peter Serafinowicz asked all the contestants to join him outside. As the cast approached the showcased table, they found a chair and a covered plate set for each of them. They randomly chose their seats and settled in, with a covered plate placed in front of each person.

Peter informed the cast that it was part of their daily challenge, where the winning contestants would gain entry into the trophy room and be awarded a clue to help them identify the millionaire among them.

"To find the millionaire and claim the money for yourselves, you must be able to do things you don't want to do while problem-solving under pressure. We will have some extra guests at the table today, but there aren't any extra chairs. That's because they're already at the table," Peter said.

The Million Dollar Secret host explained that the contestants would be divided into a group of two teams.

"You have been split up into two teams of five based on who you sat next to on one side of the table. Chris, Cara, Sam, Lydia, and Jaimi, you're Team A. Corey, Kyle, Lauren, Phillip, and Sydnee, you're Team B," he added.

The staff then began removing the lids from the covered plates, revealing various animals or insects.

Chris and Corey, seated across from each other, both discovered a brown North rat on their plates. Corey was instantly startled at the sight of the rat sitting in front of him.

The creatures assigned to the rest of the contestants were:

Cara and Kyle - a hissing cockroach

Jaimi and Lauren - a packman frog

Lydia and Philip - An African hedgehog

Samantha and Sydnee - a Bali python

Peter further informed the Million Dollar Secret cast that the creatures won't be joining them for long. He noted the players needed to work with their team members, pick up their creatures, and carry them to the exotics display, where there were five terrariums, one for each creature.

"You will place the creature by hand into its correct terrarium, labeled with its name in the form of a pictogram you must solve. Now for each creature placed in its correctly-labeled terrarium, you will receive one point. A tie means the fastest team wins," he added.

Team A went first and completed their challenge in 1 minute and 34 seconds. Meanwhile, Team B went next and finished in 54 seconds, earning themselves entry to the trophy room and a clue to catch the millionaire.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are available on Netflix.

