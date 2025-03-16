"No one wanted to invest"—When Shark Tank entrepreneur Angie Cella opened up about Blinger's journey

Shark Tank season 15 episode 20 aired on April 12, 2024, featuring entrepreneur Angie Cella and her daughter Cambria presenting their company, Blinger. They introcuded it as a styling tool that applied crystals to hair without heat or damage. Angie shared her journey of developing the product and mentioned that she struggled to find investors.

“I was maxed out in debt. I couldn't get any more loans. And no one wanted to invest. I had tried to get investors,” she said during her pitch.

Despite setbacks, Blinger gained success, selling 50 million units in 2019. Angie sought $200,000 for a 5% equity stake in her company. While the Sharks admired her perseverance, they raised concerns about her business structure.

Ultimately, Barbara Corcoran offered $200,000 for 25%, contingent on Angie coming to New York to restructure the business. After negotiations in Shark Tank, Angie accepted the deal.

Angie Cella’s Shark Tank pitch: Details explored

Angie and Cambria entered Shark Tank seeking $200,000 for 5% equity in Blinger. Angie stated that she conceived the idea in a dream and felt it was meant to be created. Cambria demonstrated how her product applied Swarovski crystals to hair effortlessly. The Sharks were impressed by the simplicity of the device.

Lori Greiner asked about the product variations, to which Angie explained that the women’s version, priced at $49, comes with Swarovski crystals, while the kids’ version was worth $29.99. Lori then tested the product on Kevin O’Leary, successfully applying a gem to his wig.

In the Shark Tank, Kevin inquired about the brand’s history, prompting Angie to describe her struggles. She shared that she spent four years developing a prototype, working with five engineering firms.

She invested $1.7 million, exhausting her savings and taking on debt. Angie explained that no one wanted to invest in her company.

"I got my kids together in our kitchen. I got them all together, and I said, what if we sell the house, and I'll just build the tooling myself and manufacture the product. And of course, they've been on this 4-year journey with me. I said, we'll just live in an apartment for a year or 2."

In May 2018, Angie sold the house, moved into a rental, and worked with a factory in China via Skype. She booked a booth at the Dallas Toy Fair, where Blinger gained traction. By the end of the event, it was rumored to be the “toy of the year.”

Angie secured licensing deals with two toy companies, ultimately partnering with Wicked Cool Toys. The deal granted her 5% in royalties. In 2019, Blinger generated over $20 million in wholesale revenue, selling 50 million units worldwide.

However, sales declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading Angie to believe royalties would sustain her business. “I had this illusion,” she said on Shark Tank. When she expected significant earnings in 2021, her profits dropped instead.

Angie reached out to the toy company but saw no improvement. In 2022, Blinger witnessed increased demand after Serena Williams wore Swarovski crystals in her hair, though it was unclear whether she used Blinger. She stated:

"By the summer of 2022, when Serena Williams had Swarovski crystals in her hair, and of course, I don't know if she used our tool, but demand for it was up. But we had illegal infringers all over the internet. We got totally knocked off.”

Mark Cuban asked about her licensing agreement, to which Angie responded that she retained rights to the women’s product but had not actively sold it. Eventually, the toy company decided to return the licensing rights due to the competition from knockoff versions.

By 2023, Blinger had generated $1.7 million in sales, with projected revenue of $4.2 million and an expected profit of $1.5 million. Angie stated that she had $2.5 million worth of inventory but lacked business experience. She admitted that she had no CFO or bookkeeper, relying on two employees and Cambria, who was in college and the Army.

Kevin O’Leary commented, “What a mess you have.” He suggested Angie needed a professional to handle operations but ultimately declined to invest. Mark Cuban stated that the business was in trouble unless it could sell its inventory. He believed Angie was not in a position to take on an investor and opted out.

Barbara Corcoran, however, admired Angie’s determination in Shark Tank and offered $200,000 for 25% equity. She required Angie to come to New York, where she would organize the business using index cards.

Robert Herjavec encouraged Angie to accept the deal, saying she wouldn’t survive without it. Lori Greiner agreed with Barbara’s offer but chose not to invest. Angie hesitated, believing 25% was too high. Barbara then agreed to fund purchase orders as part of the deal and Angie accepted the offer.

As of 2025, Blinger's website is active and it features five starter packs for the customers, along with refill packs. The brand currently has 12.7K followers on Instagram.

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8 pm EST.

