"Not easy to do" — Love is Blind stars Colleen and Matt announce their split after four year marriage

While it is rare that a couple matches in Love is Blind, it is even rarer that they go the distance and tie the knot with each other. Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed were able to break those odds when the two got married in 2021. However, after four years of being together, the couple who met on Love Is Blind season 3, announced their separation on May 24, 2025.

Ad

They shared a joint statement on Instagram, as they revealed they had been apart for quite some time and even tried to work through their issues before making this announcement. The couple described their decision to end the marriage as incredibly difficult, made after much thought and emotional consideration.

"We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we've decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths," the joint statement by Love is Blind stars read.

Ad

Trending

Matt and Colleen also expressed gratitude for the love and memories they shared, stating they wouldn't change a thing and still have deep respect and care for each other. They thanked everyone who supported them and asked for "compassion" as they navigated this transition.

Love is Blind stars Matt and Colleen had their troubles in the past as well

Ad

As mentioned previously, the couple met on the show, after which they got married in 2022. Matt and Colleen met during season 3 of Love is Blind, where Matt proposed to Colleen in the pods. After they met in person, their relationship faced some challenges. They had disagreements related to another man on the show, Cole Barnett, and Colleen's desire to spend time with friends also caused tension.

Despite these difficulties, Matt and Colleen ultimately decided to get married during the season finale. They were one of the two couples from the season who chose to proceed with their wedding, the other couple being Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, who are still going strong.

Ad

Ad

Matt earlier spoke to People in November 2022, in which the Love is Blind star about the challenges Colleen and he faced on the show. He discussed the reasons behind his initial hesitation in the relationship and what ultimately led him to decide to marry Colleen.

Matt further mentioned that there were many conversations that didn't even make it to the final cut of the show.

"Obviously there were a lot of conversations that you guys didn't see. Going through those, I'm glad that we did go through those little stir-ups though because it allowed us to learn how we handle certain things," stated Matt.

Ad

Ad

Matt expressed his appreciation for the opportunity he got to work through their issues with Colleen at the time. During their season, Matt and Colleen got into a fight, which led to Matt packing his bags and claiming he was "done" with the relationship. In that 2022 interview, Matt expressed his desire to take those scenes back that happened in Malibu and Dallas.

At the season 3 reunion, Matt and Colleen confirmed they were still married. Some viewers wondered how long their relationship would last after noticing Colleen seemed uncomfortable during the reunion. Despite discussing their strong connection, speculation arose about their marriage.

Ad

Colleen later addressed the rumors in an interview with Cosmopolitan in November 2022, explaining that she had been dealing with anxiety due to negative comments about her profession, character, and appearance. She also mentioned feeling embarrassed about scenes with Cole that were shown on the show.

Additionally, fans speculated about a possible breakup because Matt and Colleen weren't living together after getting married.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More