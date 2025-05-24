"I'm very lucky" — The Voice season 27 winner Adam David shares honest feelings about his victory

In the finale of The Voice season 27, which aired on May 20, 2025, Adam David was crowned the winner of the singing competition. In a May 22 interview with Gold Derby, Adam described the experience as a dream come true, saying he was overwhelmed, still enjoyed every moment. As a member of Team Michael Bublé, David was able to win against the four other contestants.

Ad

The other finalists included Jadyn Cree from Team Bublé, Renzo from Team John Legend, Jaelen Johnston from Team Kelsea Ballerini, and Lucia Flores-Wiseman from Team Adam Levine. The Voice winner mentioned in the interview that any of the finalists could have won as the competition was really close.

"It really could have been any one of us, and I'm very lucky that it was me. What a wild experience," expressed The Voice winner Adam David.

Ad

Trending

In the previous week, Adam survived in the show through an Instant Save. He mentioned that he hadn't been sure if he would win, knowing the other contestants were also equally talented. Despite the setbacks and uncertainty, David was grateful for having won The Voice season 27.

The Voice season 27 winner Adam David opens up about his journey

Ad

It was revealed that Adam David was only the third winner of The Voice to have received a single chair turn in the blind auditions. He noted that judging someone based on a short performance of one song could be challenging. Adam believed that people are "multifaceted", and a single song only shows limited aspects of an artist.

Adam added that he had put a lot of effort into preparing for his blind audition, when he sang Baby, I Love Your Way. He felt that his performance was good enough for the moment. Adam also acknowledged that some talented artists didn't get any chair turns during the blind auditions.

Ad

"There were some people that didn't get any chair turns, and I think that there's some tragedy in that as well," stated Adam David.

Ad

Further in the interview, The Voice star shared that he felt a strong connection with his coach, Michael Bublé. Adam even compared this connection to his experience with sponsors during his recovery process, which had lasted over six years. He described the initial stages of recovery as a time of "building trust" and vulnerability.

Adam David felt fortunate to have Bublé as his coach and appreciated the fact that their bond felt like a friendship. Michael Bublé had been experiencing success on The Voice, having won the last season as well with contestant Sofronio Vasquez. Adam credited Bublé's approach as a key factor in his success, noting that the veteran singer focused on building up his team members.

Ad

"I think that if [Michael] just keeps showing up the way that he shows up, then you win every time, whether you take the trophy or not," claimed Adam David.

Ad

Addressing the Instant Save moment the previous week, Adam recalled feeling pressure during the performance on live television. He even felt disappointed as his name wasn't part of the Top 4. On his way to the stage, he struggled to remember the lyrics and had to ask the stagehands for help. Despite almost being eliminated, Adam said he believes that this experience ultimately made him stronger.

Adam David also got to meet a "couple of guys" from rock band, Foreigner, but felt the highlight of his season was when he performed with Michael Bublé on stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More