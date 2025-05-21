Were you just as disappointed in Renzo’s third-place finish on The Voice as I was?

In my opinion, The Voice season 27 got its finale all wrong. The show, which aired its last episode on May 20, 2025, crowned Adam David as the winner—an Instant Save contestant who barely made it past early rounds. While his comeback story resonated with some, many fans (myself included) believe Renzo from Team John Legend was the rightful winner.

Renzo delivered two standout performances in the finale: Fly Away by Lenny Kravitz and Lover, You Should’ve Come Over by Jeff Buckley. Both songs showed off his vocal control, stage presence, and emotional depth. His duet with John Legend on As It Was by Harry Styles was another highlight that proved just how polished and connected he was as a performer.

Renzo’s third-place finish felt like a disservice to his consistency, vocal range, and artistry. From his blind audition to the final performances, he rarely had a misstep. In my view, The Voice missed the mark by not recognising someone who delivered week after week. The overwhelming online reaction—filled with “he was robbed” and “this is bogus”—makes it clear I’m not alone in thinking that.

Renzo’s journey from blind audition to finale in The Voice was consistent

From his very first appearance, Renzo proved he wasn’t just another contestant—he was a performer with clear musical identity and control. Renzo started strong with his blind audition of Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd, which got all four coaches to turn their chairs. He chose to join Team John Legend, and from there, he kept building momentum.

Every week, he showed how easily he could switch between rock, soul, and R&B, while still staying true to his style. In the Playoffs, he sang Too Sweet by Hozier, and his smooth, soulful performance got a lot of love from both the coaches and fans. In the semifinals, he performed Dream On by Aerosmith— a big song that let him show off his vocal range and emotional delivery.

Many people thought that performance secured his spot in the finale. Renzo's tone, control, and phrasing consistently set him apart—he never overdid runs, never fell flat emotionally, and never lost his connection to the audience. During the finale, Fly Away brought an electric stage presence, proving he could deliver high energy with precision.

Then came Lover, You Should’ve Come Over, a song known for its complexity, where he showed restraint, emotion, and vocal nuance. Add to that his heartfelt duet with John Legend on As It Was, and it’s clear Renzo hit all the right notes.

In my opinion, it wasn’t just that Renzo was good—he was great across every type of performance. He delivered when it mattered most, with the kind of consistency and polish that made him feel like a professional already. That’s why seeing him end up in third place felt so wrong.

Fans question The Voice results after Renzo’s third-place finish

Social media exploded moments after the finale aired. Fans pointed out that Adam David’s rise—fueled by the Instant Save and emotional storytelling—lacked the consistent vocal quality Renzo delivered all season long.

“RENZO GOT COMPLETELY ROBBED! RENZO SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE WINNER OF NBC #THEVOICE. THIS IS TOTALLY BOGUS! PATHETIC!” one user wrote.

Others questioned whether The Voice is now more about storyline than singing talent. A few even said they would skip future seasons because of what they viewed as an unfair result.

John Legend, who mentored Renzo throughout, was reportedly disappointed with Renzo's third place finish. While he hasn’t made a public statement about it, many believe the coaches themselves were caught off guard by the voting outcome.

In my opinion, Renzo didn’t just lose a title—The Voice lost credibility with viewers who value performance over popularity. His journey had all the elements of a winner: skill, evolution, and emotional resonance. Finishing third after a season like his doesn’t sit right, and clearly, fans agree.

The Voice season 26 finale is available to stream on Peacock.

