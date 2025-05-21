"Lucia and Renzo both got robbed"— The Voice fans react to Adam David's victory

The Voice season 27 aired part 2 of its season finale this week and revealed who America voted for as the next winner of the show. After several performances and a nationwide vote, Adam David from Michael Buble's team was crowned the winner, while Jaelen Johnston finished second.

Ad

Renzo placed third, while Lucia Flore-Wiseman finished fourth, and Jaydn Cree placed fifth. Fans of the NBC reality show took to social media to share their thoughts on the finale results and were divided by Adam David's victory. One person wrote on X:

"Adam? Really? Geddafukodahere. This is definitely rigged. Lucia and Renzo both got robbed. Lucia should've won but I guess boring a** Americans don't like great talent with unique voices. Stupid a** America."

Ad

Trending

Netizens react to Adam David's victory (Image via X/@Illianonyc)

"Adam was good but Renzo and Lucia were head and shoulders the two best singers all season," a fan commented.

Ad

"eye TOLD YOU im not surprised. i sense a frickin pattern here. either you vote for someone who actually has a GREAT voice, or you vote for someone who is GOOD LOOKING. no shade to adam, he deserved the win. but... shade to all of you if im being honest," a tweet read.

Some fans of The Voice season 27 celebrated Adam's victory:

Ad

"The winner of this seaon of #TheVoice is #AdamDavid from #TeamBuble and in 2nd place is #JaelynJohnston from #TeamKelsea! Congratulations to you both! What a season and great finale! Enjoy your win Adam!" a person wrote.

"Congratulations, Adam David! You are the winner of this season’s The Voice. You have a big career ahead of you. I can’t wait to see what big projects you have for your pop star future," a fan commented.

Ad

"WOW. I am floored. And happy! Adam David deserved it," a tweet read.

Fans of The Voice season 27 further said:

"Rigged as f*ck that Lucia didn’t win #TheVoice. Can’t convince me she’s not the most unique and special voice there. Adam David is great, but cmon now," a person wrote.

"America truly doesn’t understand what a good voice is. Jaedyn Cree and Lucia Flores deserved better than 4th and 5th place. Lucia was hands down the best singer this season and Jaedyn Cree was a close second. Then Adam David," a fan commented.

Ad

"I knew you could do it"— Michael Bublé congratulates Adam Levine on winning The Voice season 27

Ad

In part two of The Voice season 27 finale, the finalists — Renzo, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Jadyn Cree, Jaelen Johnston, and Adam David — delivered memorable performances as the nation voted for their fan favorites to win.

Each coach had a chance to reign as all of them had at least one singer from their teams in the finale. As the episode took off, Renzo and his coach, John Legend, performed As It Was by Harry Styles, followed by Jaelen teaming up with her coach, Kelsie Ballerini, as they delivered a rendition of Whiskey Lullaby.

Ad

Michael Bublé and his team member, Adam David, performed The Weight while Lucia and Adam Levine sang While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

The Voice season 27 finale episode also featured several guest performances, including Foreigner, Kelly Clarkson, former winner Bryce Leatherwood, Chance the Rapper, Joe Jonas, James Bay, and Sheryl Crow, and Alicia Keys.

Blake Shelton returned to The Voice for the first time since his 2023 departure while the Top 12 performed Pompeii by Bastille. After all the performances were done, the host, Carson Daly, announced who America had voted for.

Ad

Ad

Before the results were revealed, Michael Bublé told Adam David that he loved him and that he was his "kind of artist." He revealed that she had texted him in the morning and asked him to tell her whenever Adam was going to do a show of his own.

As Carson announced Adam David as the winner of The Voice season 27, Adam and his coach, Michael Bublé, celebrated.

"Congratulations, I knew you could do it," Bublé said.

Ad

Fans of the NBC reality show commented on the winning contestant online and were divided by Adam's victory.

All episodes of The Voice season 27 can be streamed on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More