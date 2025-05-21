Who won The Voice Season 27? Details explored

NBC’s singing competition The Voice concluded its twenty-seventh season with the Live Finale Part 2 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The two-hour episode marked the end of the season with a series of performances and the long-anticipated reveal of the winner.

Host Carson Daly returned to announce the final results. Competing in the finale were Adam David and Jadyn Cree from Team Michael Bublé, Renzo from Team John Legend, Jaelen Johnston from Team Kelsea Ballerini, and Lucia Flores-Wiseman from Team Adam Levine. The episode also featured performances by several former coaches and guest artists.

Adam David from Team Michael Bublé was officially named the winner of The Voice season 27. Daly announced the result during the live broadcast on NBC.

Adam becomes the first winner in the show’s history to be saved from elimination by the Instant Save and go on to win the season. This marks Michael Bublé’s second victory as a coach, making him the third coach in the show's history to win both of their first two seasons.

Adam David's The Voice season 27 finale performance

Adam David was declared the winner of The Voice season 27 after receiving the most nationwide votes following Monday's live performances. His finale performances included You Are So Beautiful by Joe Cocker and Hard Fought Hallelujah by Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll.

Daly revealed during the live broadcast that Adam David had taken the season 27 crown, making it Bublé’s second win as a coach. The runner-up was Jaelen Johnston from Team Kelsea Ballerini.

Renzo from Team John Legend placed third. Fourth place went to Lucia Flores-Wiseman of Team Adam Levine, and Jadyn Cree from Team Bublé finished in fifth place.

Adam David’s win is significant not only because he was saved from elimination earlier in the season via the Instant Save, but also because it cements Michael Bublé’s record as a two-time winning coach within just two seasons.

Adam’s success brings Bublé into a select group of coaches with early consecutive wins, joining the ranks of Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan. Blake Shelton remains the only other coach to win three back-to-back seasons (2, 3, and 4).

What else happened in The Voice episode

The finale, which aired live on May 20, featured performances by the final five contestants and a lineup of celebrity guest artists and returning The Voice stars. Foreigner opened the show with a medley that included Feels Like the First Time, Juke Box Hero, and I Want to Know What Love Is.

Kelly Clarkson, a four-time winning coach (seasons 14, 15, 17, and 21), performed her new single Where Have You Been. Renzo and his coach John Legend collaborated on As It Was by Harry Styles, while Jaelen Johnston and Kelsea Ballerini performed Whiskey Lullaby by Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss.

Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood returned to the show to sing God Made. Chance the Rapper, who served as a coach during seasons 23 and 25, performed his track Space and Time.

Adam David and coach Michael Bublé performed The Weight by The Band. Joe Jonas, currently a coach on The Voice Australia, took the stage to sing Heart by Heart. Lucia Flores-Wiseman joined her coach, Adam Levine for While My Guitar Gently Weeps by The Beatles.

James Bay and Sheryl Crow sang a duet of You and Me Time. All of the Top 12 artists, along with eliminated contestants, reunited to sing Bastille’s Pompeii. Alicia Keys, winner of season 12 of The Voice, performed The River from the Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen alongside Amanda Reid and later sang a portion of Empire State of Mind.

Jadyn Cree and Michael Bublé performed I Got You Babe by Sonny & Cher. The night concluded with longtime The Voice coach Blake Shelton returning to perform his song Texas. Shelton, who holds a record nine wins (seasons 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 13, 18, 20, and 22), made a notable reappearance following his departure from the series.

NBC has confirmed The Voice will return for season 28.

