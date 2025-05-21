“Didn’t want to move back to LA”- The Voice guest mentor Sheryl Crow reveals why she refused to be on the season 1 panel

The second part of The Voice season 27 finale was released on May 20. It saw the four finalists, RENZO, Lucia-Flores Wiseman, Jadyn Cree, Jaelen Johnston, and Adam David battling it out for the title. The finale also had a slew of non-competition performances from stars and acclaimed musicians.

Sheryl Crow, who was a guest mentor for teams Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini during the Playoffs on The Voice season 27, also performed a duet with James Bay. In an April 19 interview with People, she shared that she was once offered a coaching role for the show’s very first season.

However, she had to pass the opportunity because the timing wasn't right for her at the time. Sharing why she turned down the coveted position, Sheryl said,

"He (son Levi) was about 2 years old and I didn't want to move back to LA, and so I didn't do it," she said.

She said that even though she wasn't able to be a part of the show earlier, she was happy to be the mega mentor in season 27, alongside LeAnn Rimes, who coached Teams John Legend and Adam Levine in the Playoffs.

What The Voice season 27 mega mentor Sheryl Crow shared about her experience on the show

Sheryl Crow attended the A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's event, which happened in Nashville on April 16. She gave the People's interview here and revealed that she was offered the position of coach on the first season of The Voice, which came out in April 2011.

She shared that her family circumstances didn't allow her to take the opportunity and said that she had a newborn and she didn't want to move back to LA. She quickly corrected herself and stated that her son was actually 2 years old, and she didn't do it because she didn't want to move.

"And I have not really entertained it since then because we have a busy life here and normalcy is really lovely," she added.

Nevertheless, Sheryl entered the show again, this time as a guest mentor alongside LeAnn Rimes, in season 27 of The Voice. She said that she loved mentoring and that she had a blast. She also said that she "adored" the season's coach, Kelsea Ballerini.

What is The Voice guest mentor Sheryl Crow's family like?

Sheryl has two sons, Wyatt, an 18-year-old, and Levi, a 14-year-old. In November 2023, Sheryl and her sons were seen attending their mom's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They posed together at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, where the event was being held.

In a People's interview taken previously, published in February 2023, Sheryl shared whether her sons were going to follow in her musical footsteps.

"I don't know that either one of them really wants to do that, but they're both musical, and I'm one of those obnoxious parents who's like, 'You have to take piano. Do not argue with me about it," she said.

She then shared that her older son wanted to be a marine biologist, and she didn't know how to compete with that. But she said she would be happy with whatever he wanted to do. She also shared that he played the base and hummed the songs she made him listen to.

For more updates on Sheryl Crow, The Voice fans can follow her on her official Instagram account, @sherylcrow.

