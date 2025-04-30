"Not even the same universe" - Battle Camp star Polly Brindle compares the competition show to her role in Selling the OC

Selling the OC star Polly Brindle recently joined co-star Gio Helou on Battle Camp, which premiered on Netflix on April 23. The competition show features reality TV stars competing in tough physical and mental challenges for a $250,000 prize.

In a Screen Rant interview on April 29, Polly and Gio talked about how the experience was different from their time on Selling the OC.

Considering the participation and the type of effort the two show demanded, Poly noted that Selling the OC and Battle Camp weren't even in the "same universe," adding that the latter was very out of their comfort zone.

"Not even the same universe – it's not even the same universe! Not at all, very out of our comfort zone," Polly said in the interview.

Battle Camp stars Polly Brindle and Gio Helou comment on the competitive nature of the show

Selling the OC stars, Polly Brindle and Gio Helou, were placed in different teams when they appeared on Battle Camp. Despite being among the contestants who weren't coming from a reality competition show, they adjusted pretty well and showcased great athleticism.

Polly said that Battle Camp and Selling the OC were completely different. Gio agreed, and Polly added that before joining Battle Camp, they were only told it would be physically tough, mentally challenging, and have a social game element.

However, she added that they had no concept of the camp that had been made for the show, any of the challenges, or any of the people with whom they were in the cast.

"Yeah, but it definitely did push me to my absolute limits. I, you know, nearly kind of crumbled a couple of times. And I was just so grateful to have, you know, not only a colleague, but a friend with me to go through that, because it was such a high-intensity situation," she added.

Gio chimed in, describing Battle Camp as the complete opposite of the "comfy bubble" he was used to. While he admitted the experience was grueling, he also said it was a lot of fun. Upon returning from the show, Gio joked that he looked at himself and felt as though he had just come back from war.

Gio highlighted that the show team took great care of them, before pointing out how intense and competitive its environment was. He noted that waking up every day on the show, they never knew what to expect because the producers didn't give them a heads up on anything that they were going to take part in.

Comparing it to the role of the realtor, the Selling the OC star added that the contestants had to be prepared for everything on the show.

Being a realtor also involves a lot of competition, which Polly thought would help her on the Battle Camp. However, upon entering the show, she realized that she was competing against people who were coming for competition reality shows.

"Our job, it is so competitive. You know, obviously we work together, but there is a level of competition between realtors, especially in high-end luxury real estate in OC," Polly said.

The Battle Camp star continued:

"So, that element going in, I kind of felt confident, but it being a competition show and everybody else in the camp had come from competition show backgrounds, I was like, oh wow. [laughs] like I can't, I'm not good at strategizing in terms of gameplay for this show. I'm just going to be myself and hope for the best."

Battle Camp episodes 1-10 are available on Netflix.

