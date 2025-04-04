"Not mismatching people on purpose" - Love on the Spectrum producers share how they match participants with dates

Netflix's Love on the Spectrum returned for season 3 on April 2, 2025, after winning three Emmy Awards in 2022, and two in 2024. In an interview with Reality Blurred dated April 2, 2025, the show's co-creator Cian O'Clery discussed the matching process and explained their fundamental approach.

Ad

"You're trying to work out who might be a good match for someone. And we're not mismatching people on purpose; we're never doing something like that; this isn't that kind of show... we're making a show that is meant to be positive. And we're not trying to find villains and manufacture conflict or drama where they may not be previously," he said.

Ad

Trending

Jennifer Cook continues her role as a relationship expert in Love on the Spectrum’s new season, bringing personal understanding as someone on the spectrum.

Love on the Spectrum creators explain their participant matching system

Ad

As co-creators Cian O’Clery and Karina Holden revealed in a Reality Blurred interview, Love on the Spectrum’s casting process starts by examining written applications from interested participants, who reach out through official channels. The selection process considers various factors, including participant comfort levels with cameras and social situations.

Moreover, they also spend time getting to know potential cast members before making final selections. Cian further revealed that each potential match goes through careful consideration based on individual preferences and comfort levels. The producers ask participants whether they prefer dating someone on or off the spectrum.

Ad

“We work with people based on their preferences in terms of who they want to date. Do you want to date someone who’s neurotypical? Would you prefer to date someone on the spectrum?” he said.

The Love on the Spectrum co-creator continued:

“A lot of people want to date someone else on the spectrum, which I think... as it becomes more understood and people meet more and more people within the community, a lot of people actually feel more comfortable dating someone else. But again, everyone’s different and everyone has completely different preferences.”

Ad

Ad

The team considers location proximity when making matches, working across multiple US locations. Furthermore, as revealed by O’Clery, the production maintains a deliberately small team size, avoiding the typical large-scale approach of US market productions.

“In terms of the casting process, we keep that the same; we do it as a producing team. We don’t hire a casting team to come in and do that separately. We do that all ourselves,” Cian shared.

Ad

He explained that they chose this method specifically to preserve authenticity, noting that large crews can overwhelm participants and affect natural interactions.

Production covers all date-related expenses, including activities and transportation. The filming approach remains subtle and unobtrusive. Instead of formal filming announcements, camera operators position themselves discreetly in locations, allowing participants to feel more comfortable and natural.

About Love on the Spectrum season 3

Ad

Love on the Spectrum season 3 introduces several format developments while maintaining the show's core structure. Pari joins the cast, bringing LGBTQ representation to the series. Madison makes her debut after initial contact during season 2's production phase. Jennifer Cook continues her role providing relationship guidance to participants.

The production team maintains its small-scale approach with five crew members. This allows for intimate filming environments during dates and personal moments. The season features multiple successful connections among participants. Producer Karina Holden confirms the season builds momentum through natural relationship development.

Ad

Love on the Spectrum season 3 is streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suraj Santlani Suraj is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers reality TV shows. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and has 3 years of previous work experience. Suraj discovered Sportskeeda’s content while writing for a gaming blog in the past and fell in love with it, leading to him eventually joining the organisation.



Suraj was drawn into the world of pop culture after watching MTV's Indian reality TV show Roadies: Real Heroes, along with several other Indian reality shows and their UK & US counterparts. Along with reality TV, Suraj is also a big MMA fan and UFC heavyweight champions Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, and Connor McGregor are his favorites.



Suraj prioritizes obtaining information from credible sources over relying on third-party outlets to maintain accuracy, credibility, and transparency in his articles. When he's not pounding away the keyboard, Suraj enjoys watching movies and playing video games. He also takes pleasure in always learning new things. Know More