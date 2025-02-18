Offline Love season 1 episode 2 recap: Nanami receives her first letter while Mimi and Sho grow close

Offline Love continued with its second episode, Day 2, 7:15 p.m. - Bye-bye - Till We Meet Again, aired on February 18, 2025, on Netflix. The participants spent their second day in Nice forming new connections, exchanging letters, and encountering unexpected moments. Nanami received her first letter, sent by Atsushi, which led to their first meeting.

Meanwhile, Mimi and Sho grew closer as they shared a meal, but the arrival of the tenth contestant, Aru, introduced a new dynamic. Aru, a dancer, choreographer, and artistic director, joined the group after his delayed flight, adding his presence to the social mix. He spoke about his career, which included performing at the Paralympic closing ceremony and choreographing the NBA halftime show.

As the day progressed in Offline Love, Mimi and Sho met Tohko at a café, and later, Aru joined them. Mimi and Aru bonded over their shared interest in dance, and by the end of their conversation, Aru asked Mimi out on a date, to which she agreed.

Offline Love introduces letters as the main mode of communication

This Offline Love episode began with Mimi arriving at the letter lounge and waiting for Sho. When he arrived, they decided to eat together, continuing to build their connection. Meanwhile, at Hotel Brice Garden, Kanaka was reading the guidebook when Maho arrived. They noticed they both had the same book, leading them to sit together and talk.

Nanami arrived at the letter lounge and found a letter from Atsushi. In his letter, he wrote,

"I haven't met anybody in Nice yet, so I'm writing you this letter."

Nanami responded, calling the letter a "surprise" and inviting him for coffee. She also wrote another letter to Kensuke, asking to meet at Massena Place on Day 4 at 1 p.m. The studio commentators noted she was "using time effectively" by responding to one letter while initiating another.

Elsewhere, Kensuke and Kanaka met, walked together, and planned to buy spices. In a café, Sho and Mimi met Tohko, and the three spent time together. Meanwhile, at Sainte Rita Church, Maho and Yudai coincidentally met. Maho expressed her surprise at meeting someone in a church, to which Yudai responded with the same sentiment.

Aru’s arrival brings a shift in group dynamics

At the same café where Sho, Mimi, and Tohko had gathered, Aru arrived and introduced himself in the second episode of Offline Love. He explained that his flight had been canceled the night before, which was why he arrived late. The four exchanged greetings at Mamma Mia Café, marking Aru’s first interaction with the group.

Later, Sho, Mimi, and Aru continued their conversation, where Aru shared his experiences traveling across ten countries for dance workshops. Mimi, who had danced in school, mentioned that she once participated in the World Championship, to which Aru responded,

"That's impressive."

As the evening progressed, it started raining, and Mimi expressed that she would like to "share an umbrella" with Aru. The two bonded further, exchanging personal stories, and Aru eventually asked Mimi out on a date for the next day, to which she agreed.

With new connections forming and shifting dynamics among the participants, the search for love in Nice continued, setting the stage for future developments.

All the episodes of Offline Love are currently streaming on Netflix.

