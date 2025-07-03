"One of the hardest things I have ever done" - The Real Housewives of Miami star Stephanie Shojaee opens up on joining the show

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 episode 4, Boogers and Birkins, premiered on Bravo on July 02, 2025, and marked the debut of new cast member Stephanie Shojaee. Stephanie was introduced as the friend of Larsa Pippen. She joined Larsa and fellow cast members Julia Lemigova and Marysol Patton for a meeting before talking about her relentless hustle and money-driven mindset.

Before the episode premiere, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on July 2, 2025, Stephanie opened up about joining the show, saying that she didn't know what she was signing up for.

She admitted that she had no idea what she was signing up for, revealing that she hadn’t watched any previous episodes. As a result, the entire experience felt like a “roller coaster” to her, and she described it as one of the hardest things she had ever done in her life.

"I didn't even know what I was signing up for when I did this. I really hadn't really watched The Real Housewives of Miami. I had seen like snippets and it was so much fun, but it was really a roller coaster. I think it's been one of the hardest things I've ever done in my life. No joke," she said.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Stephanie Shojaee talks about her fellow cast members and who pushed her to join the show

Later in the interview, the newly joined The Real Housewives of Miami star Stephanie Shojaeewas asked to share the name of the fellow cast member who had given her the hardest time on the show.

While Stephanie didn't give a name, she shared that her hardest working experience came from the person whom she least expected it from. She said that the person had betrayed her behind her back and that she only noticed it near the end of the season.

Considering Stephanie's past connections, the interviews speculated that the person she was talking about might be her friend Larsa. However, Stephanie assured that it wasn't Larsa.

The Real Housewives of Miami star was then asked to share the advice she received from former and present franchise cast members on joining the show. She shared that Caroline Stanberry told her not to do the show and that Larsa encouraged her to do the opposite.

Meanwhile, Lisa Rena initially felt joining The Real Housewives of Miami wouldn't be a good idea for Stephanie, before saying that it would be "perfect" for her.

"Caroline said, 'Don't do it.' The first thing she said to me, 'Don't do it. You don't need this.' Larsa told me like seven times, 'If you don't do it with me, I'm going to kill you,' she shared.

"Lisa Rena, at first she said, 'I don't think you need this.' And then like 3 days later, she called me and she's like, 'You're going to be perfect. Just do it.' So, I got a lot of mixed opinions. Yes, it's been really positive."

The interviewer then pointed out to Stephanie how she was being called possibly the richest housewife ever, based on her lifestyle. He asked her how she was feeling about all the focus on her money.

In response, she admitted that she likes to "dress expensive." However, he noted that one can never really know who's the richest because they don't know who really has it and who is just flaunting it.

"But I do tend to be one of the ones that flaunts it the most," The Real Housewives of Miami concluded.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 episodes are released every Wednesday at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo and are available to watch on Peacock the next day.

