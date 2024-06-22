Perfect Match finale: What did Dominique say about Bryton and Elys’ match?

The Perfect Match season finale gave insights into the caste members' relationships and whether they moved on from their previous matches. One of the initial couples in the villa was Dominique and Bryton, who couldn't see eye to eye. The two couldn't seem to agree on any topic and would argue most of the time.

Later on in the Netflix dating series, the Too Hot to Handle star chose Chris Hahn from Dated and Related as her match. Bryton was left matchless and sent home; however, he did return to the show as a single contestant once again. To the viewer's surprise, the Squidgame: The Challenge contestant matched with Elys.

Elys and Bryton were matched till the end and reunited with their fellow co-stars on the Perfect Match season 2 finale episode. Elys talked about how she found her love match with Bryton, and the latter claimed he couldn't get along with his previous match, Dominique, but did with Elys. Dominique was quick to reply. She said:

"I think I spent my entire match like, so confused and drained. I feel like I was kind of just an audience for your one-man podcast. I feel like she maybe doesn't challenge your ego, and I feel like you're [Elys] maybe a little bit attracted to to egotistical men."

What happened between Bryton and Dominique on Perfect Match season 2 finale?

Dominique shared that matching with Bryton in the Perfect Match villa was an overall exhausting experience for her. She said she was "drained" by his "one-man podcast," as he wouldn't stop arguing. Dominique also said that Bryton's match Elys was into "egotistical men."

Previously, Elys had mentioned how she was interested in Bryton from the start and that she "fancied" him. Due to her tunnel vision with Harry Jowsey, she didn't explore other connections in the villa. Elys claimed she had found her perfect match with Bryton, and the two are ready to strengthen their relationship in the outside world.

Bryton agreed to Elys' statements; he compared his new match to Dominique. Bryton was glad he could find someone in the villa to experience a strong connection on a reality TV show. Acknowledging that he and Dominique didn't get along, Bryton said:

"I don't think it could've ended any better, truthfully. I matched with Dominique, night one. We just didn't get along. From the night we talked upstairs, we agreed about yoga."

The Perfect Match contestant also clarified that he had no intention of talking badly about Dominique. He was glad that Elys was able to get to know him personally and give their connection a chance.

The SquidGame: The Challenge star also revealed that he and Elys plan on making the long-distance work. He hinted at a potential visit to London, and Elys was traveling to Louisiana to meet him. Bryton said:

"I want everybody to know that I'm not sitting here trying to bullsh*t anyone or anything because if that was the case, she would've been able to see through it and I'd be sitting where you guys are. We've had plenty of conversations about her traveling to Louisiana and me traveling to London, and right when this ends, like, we already have the plan to do that."

To see Bryton and Elys' journey on the show, stream Perfect Match season 2 exclusively on Netflix.