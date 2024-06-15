Perfect Match season 2: Did Tolú choose Chris at the end of episode 9?

Perfect Match season 2 aired its latest episodes (seven to nine) on June 14, on Netflix. Episode 9 saw Chris reassuring Tolú of his intentions to be with her. This happened when he explained that he didn't want to explore further as he was happy with her.

After a minor hiccup in their chemistry, Tolú and Chris once again chose to stick to each other in episode 9 before the finale. This means that they will be among the final six couples in the last finale episode, alongside Elys and Bryton, Jessica and Harry, Kaz and Christine, Micah and Izzy, and Stevan and Alara.

Chris and Tolú's journey in Perfect Match season 2: How did they end up together in episode 9?

In Perfect Match season 2 episode 2, Tolú and Dom had matched on a blind date which was set up by fellow contestants, Elys and Harry. In episode 4, they won the compatibility challenge and earned the chance to make decisions in the boardroom.

Tolú and Dom on perfect Match season 2

At the boardroom, Chris decided to send Elys on a date with Justin from Surviving Paradise. Meanwhile, Tolú went on a date with Jake from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. She made this choice because she didn't feel secure in her match with Dom as the latter was more inclined toward the new entry, Alara.

After their dates, on episode 5 of Perfect Match, Elys looked more inclined toward Justin, which could've left Chris alone. This was when Chris admitted to having eyes for Tolú. It became apparent when all the contestants played the game of dare at the big dining table. Chris was dared by Tolú to give a lap dance to a contestant he fancied the most, and he chose Tolú.

Chris then dared Tolú to sit in his lap and kiss him, which she happily accepted. They matched that night, sending Jake and Dom home. Chris and Tolú have matched every night ever since.

In the latest episode 9, Xanthi told Tolú that Chris said that he wasn't able to "fully enjoy" the Perfect Match experience because he was paired with Tolú. In turn, Chris clarified that he meant that he wanted to be with Tolú, and that's why he wouldn't explore.

Tolú said it was a flirtatious comment, and thought that Chris had made her look dumb. She then sternly asked him if he was going to look for better matches or stick with her, and he chose the latter.

Later that night, Chris saw Tolú chatting with Nigel, which made him think she was going to blindside him and match with Nigel. On the other hand, Tolú thought Chris could match with Brittan. In a confessional, Chris noted that he had accepted going home that night, and was tearing up alone in the kitchen.

Tolú comforted Chris and said that she genuinely liked him. That was the reason she felt hurt to know that he wanted her as a "last resort". Talking about her dilemma, Tolú stated:

"Even amongst the plethora of choices, I still want to choose you, but I don't wanna be with somebody who doesn't want to choose me".

Chris then told her that he had always talked to other girls about her and that he didn't want to guilt-trip her. Tolú reconfirmed if Chris wanted to explore more, and he said no. After this, she asked him if he wanted to re-match and he agreed.

The finale episode of Perfect Match season 2 comes out on June 21, on Netflix.

