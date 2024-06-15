Perfect Match season 2 episode 10 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Perfect Match season 2 will come to an end with the finale episode 10 that drops on Netflix on June 21, 2024. The last episode of the season comes with high anticipation because fans can't wait to see who among the final six couples takes home the coveted title.

The six couples include Elys and Bryton, Chris and Tolú, Harry and Jessica, Stevan and Alara, Kaz and Christine, and Micah and Izzy. The trailer shows Nick hosting an assembly full of all the season's contestants weighing in on each of the five relationships. While there are some fun moments too, things are getting exciting for the most part as the contestants await the final result.

Three major takeaways from the Perfect Match episode 10 trailer

The contestants vote for each other

The finale episode comes with the moment fans have been waiting for since the Perfect Match season 2 started. According to the rules, the duo with the highest votes out of the six couples will take the crown. The trailer sees all the contestants in the villa vote for who they think is the most compatible couple.

The trailer follows each of the contestants as they gauge the pros and cons of the different relationships on the show, before casting their vote. Dominique is seen telling Elys, "I love you, but I have something to say about your man though". She refers to Bryton, who was Dominique's first match in the villa before she moved on with Chris.

Melinda is seen weighing in on someone's relationship saying she doesn't think they're an ideal couple. Christine is caught telling someone that only the devil can be their best match. At the end of the trailer, Nick says:

"We now know who is the Perfect Match".

Harry announces something controversial

Harry Jowsey has been under fan scrutiny ever since episode 8 when Melinda alleged that he kissed her during the boys' trip to the cenote, however, he denied it. Without any solid proof, it has been difficult for the contestants as well as fans to derive who is telling the truth.

The previous episodes saw Harry strongly denying the kissing allegations Melinda put on him. He kept reiterating that he had only offered to carry Melinda through a gravel path because she was barefoot.

In that episode, he felt extremely guilty about the fact that he had behaved out of line and offered to carry a lady across the gravel road, all in the absence of Jessica. He apologized to Jessica and got her to believe in his side of the story. The matter ended with Jessica getting into an altercation with Melinda trying to root for Harry, while Melinda tried proving her case.

The trailer, however, sees Harry addressing the same, saying something that leaves everyone shocked. He admits:

"I embarrassed myself. I wasn't honest with someone I care about".

Right after Harry's confession, the scene cuts to a disappointed Jessica, while Holly has her mouth wide open in shock. Now it is for the fans to see if the clip means Harry admitted to his act, or if he was simply going over his side of the story.

The finale episode comes with some ultimate banter

The trailer of the finale episode shows the contestants on the Perfect Match villa playing fun games. Christine is seen sitting, while Nigel applies paint to her body. Alara is also seen doing tough twists with her body, one of which also requires another lady to put an extra piece of fabric on her.

Apart from the compatibility games, the previous episodes of Perfect Match saw the contestants getting bold while playing games. Be it the daring game they played in episode 4, where Chris was dared to give a lap dance to the person of his choice and he chose Tolú. Elys was also dared to kiss the person she fancied the most. After much confusion, she ended up choosing Alara to complete the dare.

In a game of flip cup on episode 9, Christine kissed Nigel, Nigel kissed Tolú, and Kaz kissed Holly, which caused his breakup with Micah.

Both the seasons of Perfect Match are available to stream only on Netflix.