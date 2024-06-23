Perfect Match season 2 star Jessica Vestal reveals the reason behind her breakup with Harry Jowsey

Perfect Match season 2 star Jessica Vestal opened up about the reasons behind her breakup with Harry Jowsey. In an interview with ET on June 21, Jessica reflected on why their relationship didn’t work outside the show. She explained that although she trusted Harry, a reality show veteran, inside the villa, she didn't want to repeat the same mistakes.

"Outside of the show it was more of like, an all right, fool me twice shame on me, I'm gonna have to take that on 'cause I did know better," Jessica stated.

The couple were fan favorites to win Perfect Match season 2 but broke up just before the finale. The reason for their split up was Harry’s lack of commitment and inability to be faithful, highlighted by an incident where he kissed Melinda Berry.

Harry and Jessica talk about their time on Perfect Match season 2

Harry came into the show in hopes of changing his image from previous dating shows like Too Hot to Handle. In an interview with ET on June 21, Harry stated how people on the show, including Jessica, might have misconceptions about his image, and it was difficult for him to convince Jessica that his feelings were real.

"I think that again she's only seen what she's seen online or on the shows and also all the other girls, they feel like they know me because they have seen me online... it was just a constant battle trying to prove like, hey, I am genuinely interested, yes I have real feelings... it took a lot of work," Harry added.

Despite the events that took place in Perfect Match season 2, Harry was still full of praise for his partner. Praising Jessica for her hard-working nature, Harry claimed that it was Jess' aura that attracted him to her.

"She's such a hard-working woman. She has her life sorted, she's got incredible goals set, she's the most amazing mother, and yeah, most importantly she's just silly and we would always have so much fun," he continued.

Jessica Vestal and Harry Jowsey connected early on in Perfect Match season 2 and remained matched up until the finale when Jess finally called it quits on their relationship. She reached her breaking point after Harry admitted to flirting and acting inappropriately with their costar, Melinda Berry, at the boys' day mixer.

Jessica called out Harry on his actions during the show, hinting that he might not be genuine with his feelings towards her.

"My intuition is telling me you want to be a certain type of person right now but right now, you're not... I have to stand on what I believe in and what's important to me. I do not want to match with you tonight," Jessica stated.

However, in a 21 June interview with People, Jessica seemed to forgive Harry for what he did in Perfect Match season 2. She conceded that she believed that Harry's heart was in the right place.

"I felt like he really did want to change. I feel like he really had, I guess for lack of a better term, learned his lesson and he wanted something real. It did not turn out how we thought it would, and there was a lot of promises and commitments that weren't upheld, but I gave him the kind of grace that I would've wanted someone to give to me," she added.

Harry also addressed his behavior on the June 11 episode of his podcast, Boyfriend Material With Harry Jowsey. Crediting his breakup before filming and alcohol abuse for his confusion towards commitment.

"I just want to preface that it was a year ago. At that time, I just broke my 13-month sobriety. I was going through a bit of a breakup. I was going through a hard time."

Their journey on Perfect Match season 2 had many viewers rooting for them. The couple’s chemistry was palpable, and their interactions were often highlighted as some of the most genuine moments on the show.

While the couple broke up citing differences in their thinking, it seems Jessica hasn't given up on finding love just yet. In a May interview with US Weekly, she confessed she is still looking for love but won't be reading her "future husband" letter, as she did during her previous appearance on Love Is Blind.

All episodes of Perfect Match season 2 are available on Netflix.