Perfect Match season 2: Who are the couples in episode 5?

Perfect Match season 2 surprised viewers with unexpected couples, love triangles, and elimination. In this Netflix series, reality stars hunt for love and match with someone they think they're compatible with. However, their bond is put to the test when single men and women enter the villa.

In episode 5, a major turn of events affected each couple's relationship and their decision-making. Contestants make difficult choices and face elimination. Initially, the couples in episode 5 were:

Chris and Elys

Harry and Jessica

Stevan and Alara

Dom and Tolú

Micah and Kaz

However, by the end of the episode, Chris and Tolú matched, and Dom was sent home. Meanwhile, Elys paired up with the newcomer Surviving Paradise star Justin. Perfect Match season 2 episode 5, Shakeups and Breakups synopsis reads:

"A tough night turns into a testy morning in the board room. Matches and the matchless make bold moves as one single's sudden interest raises doubts."

Relationship status of couples on Perfect Match season 2 episode 5

The Perfect Match couple Dom and Tolú started off strong and had fun on their blind date, until Dom saw the Dated and Related star Alara entering the villa. Dom explained he wanted to keep his options open and explore more connections before making a final decision. The Perfect Match season 1 winner told Tolú to do the same.

Tolú was disappointed by Dom's behavior and how he blindsided her, as she had chosen him over Izzy who was sent home in episode 2. The Trust contestant confronted Dom about his behavior, she said if Dom informed her about his intentions before, she would've chosen Izzy as her match.

Later in the episode, when Dom and Izzy won the guessing game challenge they went to the board room, where they were given the choice to bring two eligible bachelors into the villa. Tolú shared that Elys deserved a blind date after Harry blindsided her and chose to be with Jessica. Meanwhile, Chris didn't have a partner either, so he matched with Elys to protect himself from getting eliminated.

The Perfect Match contestant chose Justin for Elys and Jake from The Ultimatum for herself. She realized that Dom was interested in Alara and despite Alara persuing Stevan, Dom wanted to try again. By the end of the episode, a major turn of events led to Chris asking Tolú to be his match.

As Elys was getting along with Justin, Chris felt he would be left unmatched. He started talking to other ladies in the villa in hopes of staying in the game for long. Tolú wanted to see whether her friendship with Chris evolved into something romantic so she chose him as well. Which meant the Perfect Match couples at the end of episode 5 were:

Chris and Tolú

Harry and Jessica

Stevan and Alara

Justin and Elys

Micah and Kaz

Dom and Jake were sent home. Jake was a newcomer in the villa. Meanwhile, Dom had high hopes of staying in the game till the end. Before leaving he said:

"It feels bittersweet leaving because I did come here to find my person, but I made the decision that led me here. And that's okay, you know, that's on me. And I do feel deserving of love. So you know, I'm not giving up on it yet."

Stream Perfect Match season 2 exclusively on Netflix.