Perfect Match season 2: Who is Ꭼlys Hutchinson? Age, career, and more explored

Elys Hutchinson is a 24-year-old model who has sparked a wave of interest as a participant in the latest installment of Perfect Match. She was previously famous for her stint on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle. With a reality TV background and an impressive modeling career, Elys has also forayed into entrepreneurship. She runs a content studio venture named Haus of Hutch.

In Perfect Match season 2 episode 3, Elys was left disappointed by co-participant Harry's actions as he paired up with Jessica. Despite her belief that they were a solid couple, Harry made it clear that their relationship wasn't moving forward. After her disappointing breakup with Harry, fans are now excited to see if Elys will find her ideal partner as she coupled with Bryton for the finale.

Season 2 finale is slated to release on June 21, 2024 on Netflix.

Trending

More about Perfect Match star Elys Hutchinson

Born on August 8, 1999, Elys Hutchinson's modeling career began at the very young age of 5. Although she was born in Switzerland, she grew up in Yarm, Stockton-on-Tees, England.

In an interview with Glass Magazine on December 24, 2014, she shared that it was her family friend who suggested her to become a model. She decided to try out and was immediately hired by an agency in London at the age of 13.

"Since I was five years old. A good family friend Liz, told me I should be a model. Last summer when I was 13, I decided to try out and Profile Models in London signed me immediately," Hutchinson recalled.

Hutchinson is presently affiliated with The Trend Co. talent agency and continues her work in the industry. The Perfect Match star not only modeled but also taught skiing in in Switzerland. Even though she's a pro on the slopes, Hutchinson has faced her fair share of injuries, as reported by Netflix.

Before Perfect Match, the British model was the ultimate winner of season 5 of Too Hot to Handle. Despite her initial success, her love story on the show hit a roadblock which resulted in a breakup with Alex Snell. Elys didn't shy away from spilling the tea on what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

"I think we had very different lifestyles on the outside. There was a difference in motivation and career paths.”

Elys revealed that the compatibility drama went down once the honeymoon vibes of the show were gone as the show concluded.

Beyond the television screen

Elys Hutchinson has not only gained fame through her appearances on reality TV shows but has also made a name for herself in the business world with her entrepreneurial projects. Together with her sister Siena, she has established Haus of Hutch. It is a creative hub located in Battersea, London that attracts artists and innovators alike.

Moreover, Elys is also the co-founder of two talent management and social media agencies called The Trend co. agency and Bejewelled Management.

She also maintains a strong presence on Instagram, giving us a peek into her glamorous life as a model to sharing her wild adventures. Her social media presence screams wanderlust vibes, depicting her love for travelling. From Mexico to Milan, she's seen it all.

All episodes of Perfect Match season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.