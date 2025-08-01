Press Your Luck host Elizabeth Banks asks contestants about bones 

Press Your Luck season 4 episodes 26 and 27, were released on July 31, 2025. Per the format of the show, the episodes saw the contestants spinning the wheel to collect cash, prizes, extra spins, and special items, all while trying to avoid the bankrupting mascot, Whammy. On the day these episodes were released, the official Instagram account of the show posted a clip from the episode. In it, the host of the show, Elizabeth Banks, was seen asking the players one of the many questions she asked them during the show. She asked them what chemical she would need if she were building a skeleton. All three contestants, Harry, Terry, and Taylor, answered it correctly and won the round. Harry was the first one to press the buzzer, so he got an advantage. In another clip that was posted on the show's Instagram page ahead of the Press Your Luck season 4 episodes 26 and 27's release, the players stated how they felt. They also shared which prize on the spinning wheel they wanted to win the most. What Press Your Luck host Elizabeth Banks asked the contestants Giving out a clue, Elizabeth said that if she were building skeletons out of music groups, she might use &quot;BADFINGER,&quot; some &quot;SPINAL TAP,&quot; or &quot;BONES THUGS- n- HARMONY&quot;. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;And what a bangin' mixtape that would be,&quot; she added. She asked that if she were building a skeleton out of actual bones, she would need a whole lot of what? She then proceeded to ask what mineral, with the chemical symbol &quot;C,&quot; but before she could finish the question, someone buzzed the buzzer. Harry beeped it first, so he got to answer the question first. He answered &quot;Calcium&quot;. Finishing her question, Elizabeth stated that the chemical symbol was &quot;Ca&quot;. She then asked Terry if it was option A, Calcium, option B, Carbon, or option C, Cadmium. Terry also thought the correct answer was calcium. Elizabeth moved to Taylor next and asked her the same. Taylor, too, locked in on Calcium. The host announced that they were all correct because the bones indeed were made of calcium. She also jokingly asked everybody not to ask her why she was building skeletons. What the players of Press Your Luck season 4 episodes 26 and 27 said they wanted In another clip posted on the Press Your Luck official Instagram account ahead of the episode on July 30, 2025, the players of the latest episode answered some questions about their journey to the show. The first question asked them how they would describe how they were feeling in one word. Taylor stated that she was &quot;ready to win&quot;, while Harry said he felt &quot;surreal&quot;. Terry said he felt &quot;blessed&quot;. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe next question asked them what Big Board prize they would like to win the most. Taylor said she wanted to win &quot;Portugal,&quot; Terry wanted to win the same, while Harry stated that his preference was the &quot;Big 5-0&quot;. Portugal referred to a prized spot on the spinning wheel, called the Big Board. The contestant whose spinning wheel stopped at the space would win a trip to Lisbon, Portugal, and would get an extra spin to win something else. The Big 5-0, on the other hand, was introduced in season 5, especially to mark the revived series' 50th episode and host Elizabeth Banks's 50th birthday. For more updates on Press Your Luck season 4, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @tvpressyourluck.