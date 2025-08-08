Press Your Luck season 6 brings back three players for a 'second chance' in the Redemption episode

ABC’s Press Your Luck season 6 episode 14, titled Redemption 2: Insanity!, focuses on three former contestants who are returning for another attempt at victory. The episode, which aired on August 7, 2025, offers these players what host Elizabeth Banks called a &quot;shot at redemption.&quot; According to Banks, “I believe in the power of second chances, for most of us anyway.” With the Big Board, the WHAMMY, and a range of cash and prizes in play, the competition centers around these returning players aiming to change the outcome of their first appearance on Press Your Luck.The Redemption episode welcomes back three former players on Press Your Luck season 6Returning contestant reflects on last season's lossThe episode features the return of a contestant referred to as Purple Lady, who previously competed in a closely contested round. In a flashback shown during the episode, Purple Lady held the lead with $32,842 against Michelle’s $0 and Patrick’s $4,000. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Michelle landed on a “THE BIG 40” space, winning $40,000 and overtaking Purple Lady in the final moments. Elizabeth Banks described the moment: “There was literally one thing on that board that she could win with, and she happened to hit it.”Speaking to Elizabeth about her reaction upon being invited back, Purple Lady shared, “I got off the phone. I threw the phone somewhere, and I started twerking. I danced for a whole hour. I lost about 5lbs baby!” Contestants reveal their current mindset before the gameKelley from Press Your Luck season 6 episode 14 (Image via Instagram/@tvpressyourluck)Ahead of the game, ABC released a preview in which the three contestants were asked to describe how they were feeling. Purple Lady answered with “Blessed,” while another contestant, Sumatie, responded with “Super-fabilistic-expialidocious.” Kelley added, “I am so excited! I’m here to redeem myself!”This segment emphasized the focus of the episode, returning contestants with unfinished business. Each participant entered the game with their own reasons for wanting another chance. While the format of the game remained consistent with other episodes, the Redemption episode placed additional attention on the past outcomes of the contestants and their emotional responses to returning.Prizes each contestant hopes to winIn a separate preview clip posted on Instagram, the Press Your Luck contestants were asked what prize on the Big Board they hoped to take home. Purple Lady said, “I am going for the Big 5-O. I turned fifty, two and a half years ago. I am coming for the Big 5-O baby!” Press Your Luck @TVPressYourLuckLINKIT'S TIME FOR REDEMPTION! 💪 Watch a new #PressYourLuck starting NOW on ABC!Her statement referenced a $50,000 prize space that aligns with her personal milestone. Sumatie expressed practical reasons for her goal, stating, “I’m here for the Lucid Air. I need a car. I hit deer, I hit elk, I hit semis, so I need a car so I can hit something new.” Meanwhile, Kelley shared a more experience-based wish, saying, “Oh man, I see a bunch of prizes. I’d love to have lunch with Elizabeth Banks. That would be a fancy and a dream.”This episode of Press Your Luck remained true to its structure, with contestants earning spins by answering trivia questions and using those spins to accumulate money and prizes while avoiding the WHAMMY. With returning players and new stakes, Redemption 2: Insanity! provided an opportunity for familiar faces to rewrite their previous outcomes on the show.Press Your Luck season 6 is available to stream anytime on Hulu.