Project Runway season 18 designer ShaVi Lewis passes away at 39

ShaVi Lewis, a designer known for his time on Project Runway season 18, has passed away at the age of 39. His aunt, Deidra DivaDoll Elkerson, confirmed his death on February 24 in a Facebook post. Elkerson wrote,

“My fabulous talented nephew Sha’Vi Lewis is gone from this place. I won’t hear his greetings to me anymore, ‘Hey Auntie Diva’ (Yes, I am shouting)."

She added,

"Please keep his mother Joyse Solomon-Frierson, his father Franklin Frierson, his brother, Troy Solomon Frierson, and his sister, Akira Frierson Wood, in your prayers.”

Lewis was a contestant on Project Runway season 18, which aired on Bravo between December 2019 and March 2020. He competed in six episodes before being eliminated, placing 10th in the competition. Fellow designers from the show, including Brittany Allen, shared their condolences and memories of him.

Family and Project Runway cast reactions

Elkerson shared in her Facebook post that while Lewis’ passing was a loss, she believed he was “in a much better place.” She reflected on his personality, their bond, and how much he meant to those around him.

“I can just imagine the welcome he received when he got to those pearly gates, with so many loved ones who had gone on before,” she wrote.

Elkerson continued in the post,

“Oh what a time. What a time he is having with his grandmothers, grandfather, uncles, aunts, cousins. And good friends. Rest in joy nephew knowing that you left a hell of [a] mark on this Earth!!! You will be always loved and never ever forgotten.”

Other Project Runway season 18 contestants also reacted to the news. Brittany Allen, who competed alongside Lewis, posted on Instagram,

“I don’t have the words. My heart aches. The world and this industry will be dim without your light in it. Your love, your laughter, and your continuous support no matter where we were in life was everything. Rest in power @shavilewis. Love, your Brit Brat.”

ShaVi Lewis' sister spoke to TMZ, stating that the family is in a "state of disbelief" as they come to terms with the reality that their "star has been cast into eternity." They shared that as time moves forward, they will continue to "wrap their minds around a future" without his presence.

Project Runway journey and elimination

Lewis competed on Project Runway season 18, showcasing his creativity through various design challenges. He participated in six episodes before being eliminated, finishing 10th. Judges critiqued his work, leading to his exit in episode 6.

Following his passing, fans, friends, and fellow designers shared tributes, remembering his talent, contributions to fashion, and the impact he had on Project Runway. A New Jersey native and Clark Atlanta University graduate, Lewis built a career in fashion by launching his own clothing line and working as the creative director at menswear brand Stephen F.

Project Runway episodes are currently available to stream on Peacock.

