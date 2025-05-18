“Proud of what we’ve done”—Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban comments on his 15-year-long journey on the show

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban announced his exit from the show after appearing on it for 15 seasons. In an interview with People magazine, released in October 2024, Mark shared that he wanted to spend more time with his teenage children and that's why he had taken such a step.

Episode 20 of Shark Tank season 16 was released on May 16, 2025, marking Cuban's final appearance on the ABC show. Thus, the episode had a farewell segment at the end, showcasing a flashback montage of Mark's remarkable moments on the show. In a confessional on this episode, he said:

"I'm proud of what we've done."

All his fellow sharks, namely, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John, came together for a final toast. They also said good words for him and told him how much they loved him.

"Remember thinking this show is not going to last"—Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban chimes in before exiting the show

Mark Cuban, who also owns the NBA team Dallas Mavericks, said goodbye to Shark Tank in the last episode of season 16 as he wouldn't be participating in the next installment. Reminiscing about the time he signed up for season 2, the 66-year-old multi-millionaire said:

"I remember thinking this show is not going to last."

He added that he didn't think there would be a third season, so he initially decided to "tear it up" and "raise hell" in the seasons he was on. But contrary to his expectations, the first two installments blew up, and there were many more.

Reflecting on his 15-year Shark Tank journey, Mark stated that he was proud of helping many Americans realize their dreams. He also thought he bought a "little bit of an edge" to the show. He thanked everyone who trusted him and said yes to a deal with him.

"Who knows how many millionaires we've created, how many people we've inspired? I'm proud of what we've done," he added.

Before the segment ended, Mark shared a toast with his fellow sharks. Barbara said that having Mark leave was like having a big brother leave the house. Lori Greiner deemed Mark a "warrior," a "humanitarian," and an "all-around great, great person". She also stated that she admired, respected, and loved him.

Mr. Wonderful, aka Kevin O'Leary, also got emotional while bidding farewell to his longtime friend and fellow shark. He said that he was proud of what they had all built together. He mentioned that they had become ambassadors of the American dream for the world, and so much of that was because of Mark.

What all has Mark said about his exit from Shark Tank?

Mark Cuban has spoken about his depature from the show on several occasions, including interviews and X posts. Ahead of the final episode on May 16, he wrote on X, "It was time to move on."

On May 9, he told People magazine that his children got back to school and their timing clashed with Shark Tank's shooting schedule, implying that he wasn't able to spend ample time with them during their holidays.

"Now they're teenagers, they aren't waiting for Dad at all," he added.

Cuban will continue to be a part of the companies he invested in through his 15-year-long run on the show. He will retain his minority ownership position, playing an active role in the Dallas Mavericks' team operations. His prowess in running the team was recently put on display when the team was selected as the top pick for the 2025 NBA Draft on May 12.

For more updates on Mark Cuban, fans of the show can follow his official Instagram account, @mcuban.

