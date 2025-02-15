"Quiet and awkward" — Beast Games player 937 opens up about tension between players after $1 million challenge

Beast Games concluded its inaugural season on February 13, 2025, with the winner taking home $10 million. One of the players who made it to the finale was Emma, also known as Player 937. In an interview with Curiously, she shared her thoughts on the $1 million cash box episode of the reality show.

In Beast Games episode 8, the remaining 10 contestants played a game where they assigned numbers to each other. These numbers in turn determined the order in which the remaining players would play. Each player would take turns withdrawing money from a $1 million fund. This resulted in alliances being broken as people took more than their share.

After the challenge, Emma said there were no unseen interactions between players. She noted that the show's authenticity was part of its appeal, as everything was filmed and shown. The atmosphere after the challenge was tense, with players feeling upset and angry. Emma described the scene as reminiscent of a "ghost town."

"It was just quiet and awkward with all of us the rest of the time, but that's pretty much it, like, It was just kind of like a ghost town. We didn't really speak much, and we're all just kind of pissed," expressed Emma.

According to Emma, the players barely spoke to each other, and she was particularly upset about her experience.

Emma talks Beast Games experience, betrayal, and life after the show

Emma AKA Player 937 of Beast Games, recalled her thoughts when she saw the almost empty cash box. She immediately wondered who had taken most of the money, feeling betrayed by the people she trusted. For Emma, the issue wasn't the amount of money left, but the fact that someone she knew and trusted had taken more than their fair share.

She felt hurt by the betrayal, especially since she considered one of the players to be a close friend.

"Honestly, even five grand that I took is a lot of money to me, so I'm very grateful for that. But yeah, I felt hurt that I was just betrayed by potentially one of my best friends," stated Emma.

When asked what she would have done if the game had been played fairly, Emma said she wouldn't have taken more than $100,000. She thought that amount was already a lot for her, and believed everyone else deserved a fair share as well. Emma claimed that this was evident in her decision to only take $5,000 from the remaining $27,000, showing that she wasn't just thinking of herself.

Emma said that she had been in touch with many of the top 10 Best Games contestants since the show aired. They were all surprised by the huge response from viewers, with their phones flooded with messages and comments. Emma said she and the other contestants were thrilled to see how well the show was doing.

"All of us, our phones are blowing up. Mine blowing up. I've been so overwhelmed with how much love and comments I have received," said Emma.

They had expected it to be popular, but the reality exceeded their expectations. When asked if there were any moments that didn't make it to air, Emma mentioned a fun dance party they had in Beast City. The cameras were rolling, but the footage wasn't included in the Beast Games. Emma wanted viewers to know that they did have moments of relaxation and fun, away from the competition.

All 10 episodes of Beast Games are available on Amazon Prime.

