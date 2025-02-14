"Straight-up war strategy" — Beast Games player 930 Patrick reflects on alliances and gameplay

Beast Games aired its finale episode on February 13, 2025, concluding a season filled with physical, mental, and strategic challenges. Throughout the competition, alliances played a key role in shaping outcomes, and episode 9 highlighted some of the most critical moments leading up to the final round.

In a YouTube video posted on February 8, 2025, Player 559 (Ava) sat down with Players 974 (Gage), 781 (Ivy), and 930 (Patrick) to discuss episode 9. During the conversation, Patrick reflected on his gameplay, stating:

"Ava uh you were definitely up there, Gage was definitely up there already because he'd been kind of pinged on our radar with Jeremy a lot and so I'll never forget that dinner it was straight up like war strategy. If we have to vote four of us who should we vote off like real hard conversations, it was...I mean probably one."

His comment came in the context of the alliances that formed and how they impacted eliminations. He explained that while friendships were genuine, the game required strategic thinking. He stated that they weren’t just picking people "randomly." They had to make "smart choices" based on trust and gameplay.

"If you hesitate, you lose" — Patrick on making tough choices in the competition of Beast Games

Patrick was part of the 'Avengers Alliance,' a group that formed early in the game with the goal of keeping its members safe while eliminating threats. The alliance included several players who worked together to plan moves ahead of each challenge.

During the discussion, Patrick described how alliances shaped the game, saying:

"We wanted to work with people we could trust, but at the same time, we knew that trust in a game like this was temporary."

He admitted that while personal bonds mattered, gameplay decisions were made based on strategy rather than emotions. At one point, Ava asked Patrick about his approach to alliances and whether he ever hesitated in making tough choices. He responded:

"If you hesitate, you lose. We had to be clear on who was with us and who wasn’t."

Ivy also commented on how Patrick’s ability to influence the group and analyze the game helped shape decisions leading into the final rounds of Beast Games.

Challenges, eliminations, and shifting strategies in Beast Games

As the competition progressed in Beast Games, Patrick and his alliance faced many challenges, forcing them to adapt. He explained that the toughest part was balancing loyalty with the need to advance, saying:

"At some point, you know that even your closest allies might not make it to the end with you."

One of the key moments discussed was the tower bribe challenge, where players had to decide whether to take money and vote each other forward. Patrick acknowledged that while alliances were still a factor, individual decisions became more important.

"We had to accept that this was the turning point. It wasn’t just about the alliance anymore. It was about survival."

Gage who was also part of the discussion, reflected on how Patrick’s gameplay influenced his own choices. He noted that observing Patrick’s gameplay made him realize the importance of flexibility, explaining that relying on a single strategy was not enough and that adapting was necessary.

The Beast Games finale featured Players 974, 831, and 830. Host and show creator, MrBeast, offered a $1 million buyout, which Player 974 accepted, leaving the other two to compete. Player 831, Jeffrey Randall Allen, won by correctly guessing a coin flip, securing $10 million. He dedicated his win to supporting his son, Lucas, who has Creatine Transporter Disease.

All the episodes of Beast Games are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

