Beast Games season 1 finale recap: Player 831 wins $10 million prize

The season 1 finale of Beast Games aired on February 13, 2025, revealing the show's first-ever winner. The reality competition, created by MrBeast, began with 1,000 contestants competing for a $5 million grand prize. However, in the final round, MrBeast raised the stakes, offering $10 million if the finalist correctly guessed a coin flip.

Player 831, Jeffrey Randall Allen, won the competition, and took home the grand prize. The last stage of the game came down to three contestants— players 937, 831, and 830. MrBeast offered a $1 million buyout, allowing a finalist to voluntarily leave, which player 937 accepted. This left players 831 and 830 to battle for the grand prize.

The final challenge involved shuffling briefcases to find the one containing the winning check. After securing his victory, Randall shared that his primary goal was to use the money to support his son, Lucas, who has Creatine Transporter Disease. Throughout the season, Randall used his platform to raise awareness for the condition.

Jeffrey Randall Allen wins the $10 million prize in Beast Games

The final challenge saw players 831 and 830 competing to locate the briefcase containing the grand prize. As the game reached its last moments, MrBeast introduced a coin flip, allowing the winner to double their winnings if they guessed correctly.

Randall chose correctly, securing $10 million. Speaking about his experience, he shared with the Dispatch magazine on February 12, 2025,

"I feel like I've already won because I got to talk about Lucas' condition in the last two episodes, and kind of anything on top of that is just gravy."

Randall’s son, Lucas, has Creatine Transporter Disease, a rare condition that affects how the body transports creatine to cells. Randall stated that his prize money would go toward research and treatment for the disease.

The Columbus community celebrated Randall’s victory, as he had been vocal about his motivation throughout the competition. By raising awareness for Lucas' condition, he believed he had already gained something valuable even before winning.

The other finalists also walked away with significant prizes. Player 937, who accepted MrBeast’s $1 million buyout, chose to leave the game voluntarily. Meanwhile, player 830, who remained in the final round, walked away empty-handed, despite making it to the last challenge.

Beast Games’ format and controversy

Beast Games followed a high-stakes competition format, inspired by Squid Game but without dangerous challenges. The show featured 1,000 contestants, gradually eliminating them through various skill-based and strategy-driven games.

Despite its success, the show faced controversy when some participants alleged mistreatment during production. The complaints included unpaid wages, extreme physical conditions, inadequate food and medical care. One of the contestants spoke to The New York Times in August, 2024,

“We signed up for the show, but we didn’t sign up for not being fed or watered or treated like human beings.”

In response, a spokesperson for MrBeast addressed the allegations:

"The MrBeast promotional video shoot, which included over 2,000 participants, was unfortunately complicated by the CrowdStrike incident, extreme weather, and other unexpected logistical and communications issues, which we are currently reviewing."

The statement also mentioned ongoing efforts to review and improve production:

"We have communicated directly with 97 percent of the 2,000 people who attended to ask for feedback, have launched a formal review of the process, and have taken steps to ensure that we learn from this experience."

Despite the criticism, Beast Games remains one of the most-watched shows on Prime Video. With its large cash prizes, high-stakes gameplay, and viral appeal, the competition continues to draw attention.

Beast Games season 1 episodes are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

