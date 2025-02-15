"Spiritual experience" — Beast Games finalist player 424 opens up about her reality show journey

Courtney Ferris, also known as Player 424, of Beast Games sat down for an interview with the Respectfully Inspired podcast. She managed to reach the finale and discussed her experience on the reality show. When the host asked Courtney if she had expected to make it to the top 10, Courtney said she had always been confident.

Courtney shared that whenever she sets her mind to something, she usually does well, especially the first time. When prompted by the host, she also opened up about doing things differently given another chance. Courtney expressed that she learned a lot from her experience, particularly about prioritizing herself. She also responded to the online community, commenting that she didn't do much to get far in the game.

Courtney explained that she went into Beast Games with a carefree attitude, focusing on having fun and challenging herself. She didn't care about the money, she just wanted to see how far she could go. Courtney described her experience on the show as spiritual. She believed God played a role in the luck she had during filming.

"It was a spiritual experience, honestly, for sure, because I learned that God was the mastermind behind a lot of the luck that I had faced. Yeah, later on, like we filmed for a month together, so I had learned a lot, like every single day, it was abundant in spirituality," stated Player 424, Courtney.

Courtney reflects on emotional elimination from Beast Games finale

Courtney, aka Player 424, shared her thoughts on losing in the top six of the Beast Games finale. She felt awful about being eliminated in a game that involved throwing a ball into an opponent's tube. Courtney explained that she had been scared of being targeted by the other players, especially Twana, who was on the other end of the platform.

However, Twana didn't make a good shot in the Beast Games finale episode, so Courtney couldn't have gone after her anyway. Her only options were to target Yesenia and Emma, the two girls she was closest to. Courtney felt bad about having to make this choice, as it didn't feel right to hurt her friends.

"The only other two people I could have gone for were, like, the girls I was closest with, which is, Yesenia and Emma. So I felt really bad because I had to, like, shoot for them. So that game already felt kind of not it," said Courtney.

Before the game, Courtney had written in her journal and prayed that she wouldn't win if it meant doing something that felt wrong or hurtful. When she felt uncomfortable about targeting her friends, she sensed that she might get eliminated. That's exactly what happened. Jeff, the eventual winner, threw the ball into Courtney's tube, eliminating her from the game.

Courtney also shared her thoughts on the winner of the Beast Games, Jeff, also known as Player 831. She felt happy for him and thought he deserved the win. Courtney believed that Jeff had invested his heart and soul into playing the game with integrity, and his motivation to win for his family made his victory even more meaningful.

"So happy for people, everyone in the top 10, to have made it as far as we all did, because everyone is such a good person. But to be honest, like Jeff is like, so deserving of that," claimed Courtney.

She thought it was fitting that Jeff won, as if it was meant to be. Courtney also expressed her admiration for Jeff's character, saying that he was a good person who had played the game with kindness and honesty. She felt that his win was a testament to the power of good intentions and hard work.

All the episodes of Beast Games can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

