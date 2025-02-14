"Crazy good season": Fans react as MrBeast posts about Beast Games Season 1 finale

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has posted about the grand finale of Beast Games Season 1, which premiered on February 13, 2025. The tenth and last episode of the season saw six finalists compete for the ultimate prize which was slated to be $5 million. However, even in the game's final segment, MrBeast had a twist and doubled the winner's prize to a whopping $10 million with a coin flip.

The YouTuber turned showrunner teased the ending in his post, and claimed the winner got more money than "anyone else in the history of entertainment." He also posted a photo of himself standing in front of two separate $5 million cash stashes, with the following caption:

"The grand finale of Beast Games is out, go see who won more money than anyone else in the history of entertainment! :D"

Trending

Expand Tweet

With Beast Games Season 1 concluded, fans expressed their feelings about the Prime Video exclusive in the replies and many praised MrBeast's show and claimed they wanted to be part of season 2.

"Crazy good season, the right person won. I want to be in Season 2," said @TeTheGamer.

"really entertaining and i hope for a season 2 with an even higher payout," wrote @JMerps95.

Another fan noted the show's production and commended MrBeast's crew:

"Yup watched it, was fantastic you and the crew did amazing work on this. Also much respect to all the charity outreach you have been doing," claimed @francoisamarais.

Many also praised the winner of the game show, stating that he deserved it.

"ABSOLUTELY DESERVED THE WIN !! I teared up. AMAZING !!! Just amazing !!!!" exclaimed @ConquerCigars.

Who won Beast Games Season 1? Winner took home more than $10 million in prize money

Note: Spoilers for Beast Games Season 1 Episode 10

MrBeast announced the show last year in March and since then, the YouTube star has been hyping up Beast Games, calling it the biggest game show in history. He backed it up by not only giving away over $20 million throughout Season 1 to 85 participants but also ended up breaking 50 world records.

Expand Tweet

As for who won, it was Jeffrey Randall Allen (player #831) who took away the grand prize at the end. Because of the coin flip towards the end of Episode 10, Jeffrey won more than $10 million. According to the list of prize winners showcased at the end of the episode, his total winnings were $10,004,244.

Beast Games Season 1 certainly made a mark on Amazon Prime Video. Here are some of the most dramatic moments from the first season for those wanting to relive the experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback