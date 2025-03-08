Ready To Love season 10 episode 5 recap - Guys get into a disagreement as they discuss eliminations

Ready To Love season 10 episode 5, titled Tommy's Philly Block Party, premiered on OWN on March 7, 2025. At the start of the episode, Uncle Tommy invited all the singles to join him for his Philly Block Party, hoping it would help them to connect and improve their bonds.

During the block party, Francisco Santiago opened up to Naeem Turner about the struggles he was facing in his relationship with Takesha "Tae" Hedgman. He admitted that he felt the spark between them was fading.

In response, Naeem reassured him, explaining that these challenges were all part of God's plan and that he needed to embrace them and work through them.

Later in the episode, Tommy gathered all the guys to discuss the growing connections. He then asked them to unanimously decide on two female contestants they felt were not "Ready to Love."

Titled Tommy's Philly Block Party, the episode synopsis reads:

"Tommy invites the singles to turn up at a Philly block party. New revelations jeopardize Cisco and Tae's relationship, Coley makes a bold move, and Sahara puts the pressure on Fritz. Tensions rise in the vault when one man's motivations are questioned."

What happened on Ready To Love season 10 episode 5?

Francisco confides in Naeem about his relationship troubles

At the start of Ready To Love season 10 episode 5, as the singles gathered for Tommy's Philly Block Party, Francisco took the opportunity to improve his connection with Takesha.

However, after opening up to her about his past struggles, including financial difficulties, he was surprised to feel that the spark and connection they initially had seemed to be fading.

Seeking support, Francisco confided in Naeem about his relationship struggles, expressing that he was in a "dilemma" over his connection with Takesha.

"I truly have connected with this woman and in a very deep level. Once she's pulling away, it's gonna kind of make me just wanna disappear as well," Francisco shared in his confessional about Takesha.

Recognizing Francisco's concerns, Naeem acknowledged his struggle and offered guidance on navigating his relationship troubles. He explained to Francisco how everything was a part of God's plan and that he needed to embrace it and work through it by walking his "best walk."

The guys gather to discuss eliminations

After spending time with their potential suitors at the Philly Block Party and throughout the week, the guys gathered with Uncle Tommy to share updates on their "blooming connections."

Calil Clark went first, sharing that he was still "vibing" with Takesha. He mentioned that they had engaging conversations and a fun time together, adding that he felt that their connection was still strong.

Francisco also shared that Takesha was still at the top of his list of potential suitors. He reflected on their conversation at the block party and expressed that he remained hopeful about their connection.

The blooming connections for the rest of the guys were:

Naeem Turner - Deona Green

Edward ‘Eddie’ Callender - Deona Green

John ‘Jay’ Jones - Kiara Williams

Husieen Edmonds - Angla ‘Angie’ Walls

Fritz Andre - Shanice Jenkins

Cameron Palmer - Rosalee "Rose" Anderson and Sahara Logan

After hearing about their connections, Uncle Tommy asked the guys to name the women they wanted to eliminate from the show.

Sahara and RacQuel Colòn's names were thrown in the most. However, Cameron had a problem with Fritz, with how he was silently bad-mouthing Sahara and pushing for her elimination despite knowing that he had a connection with her.

After Cameron and Fritz's heated argument over the issue, Tommy asked the Ready To Love male contestants to unanimously decide on two women to send home.

The cliffhanger date ending

At the end of Ready To Love season 10 episode 5, Cameron, Edward, and John went on separate dates with Sahara, Nicole ‘Coley’ Ferguson, and RacQuel, respectively, to let them know if the guys felt they were "Ready to Love" or not.

During these dates, the men shared the concerns raised by other male contestants, explaining how these issues were preventing a deeper connection. However, before the women could reveal whether they were eliminated, the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

New episodes of Ready To Love season 10 premiere every Friday on OWN.

