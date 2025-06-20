“Remember she’s still human”— Love Island USA star Huda’s ex, Noah, urges fans to show kindness amidst online hate

Episode 15 of Love Island USA season 7, released on June 19, featured two new bombshells entering the villa, increasing the chances for singles like Huda. She didn't explore other connections in the villa because she was committed to Jeremiah, her partner. So when he left her for Iris, she found herself all alone, and the only thing that could have saved her from getting booted was a bombshell.

Huda faced a lot of online backlash due to her reaction to Jeremiah and Iris' pairing, which was determined by the American vote. Amidst the criticism, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her daughter, Noah Sheline, spoke out about it. In a TikTok story posted in June 2025, Noah said,

"Her going on that show to find love, or whatever you think it was she’s doing, remember she’s still human, she has a daughter, and a life."

Fans had criticized Huda for being emotional for over two days after Jeremiah and Iris paired up, even though Jeremiah had told her he was open to exploring still. Huda had also reacted emotionally to the kisses Jeremiah had given during Love Island USA challenges with other cast members.

More on what Noah Sheline, Love Island USA star, Huda's ex, said

Nearly five years before Huda Mustafa appeared on Love Island USA season 7, she gave birth to her daughter, Arleigh. The child's father, Noah Sheline, defended her when she faced online hate.

"It’s not my job to police her or the people in my comments, but I will say what you guys do will affect her mental health and my daughter’s maybe in the future," he said.

He told people that Huda might not be doing well at the villa, but that didn't give them the right to bully her. He stated that he had to speak out because it was about the mother of his daughter, and if her mental health was affected by this, it would impact his daughter's too. He reminded fans that it was just a TV show where people dated, so there was no need to take things seriously or to comment negatively about someone.

More to know about Noah Sheline, Love Island USA star Huda's daughter's father

Noah is originally from Michigan but has now moved to North Carolina, according to his TikTok bio. Huda also resides in the same state. Insights from Noah's Instagram suggest that he was part of the track team at Berrien Springs High School, where he attended classes.

More pictures on his Instagram suggest that he is in the United States Army, where he received a Sapper Tab. According to the official US Army website, the Sapper Tab indicated that the individual was a "combatant" skilled in various military engineering duties. He was knowledgeable in minefield placement, bridge building, demolitions, and road and airfield construction.

On July 15, 2020, Noah posted a series of pictures with Huda by his side, announcing that they had welcomed a baby girl and named her Arleigh Kalila Sheline.

"I am blessed by god for your health and the support he has given me and the awesome mother you have!" Noah said to his newborn daughter in the caption.

For more updates on Love Island USA star Huda's ex Noah Sheline, fans can follow him on his official Instagram account, @mrpreshaa.

