Rhythm + Flow Poland premiere recap - Judges begin the hunt for the country’s next rap sensation

The first episode of Rhythm + Flow Poland premiered on May 14, 2025, on Netflix, marking the start of a new search for the best up-and-coming rap talent in the country. The format is similar to the original US version, with regional auditions, head-to-head performances, and feedback from established artists. Contestants are competing for a grand prize of 500,000 zlotys.
Judges Bedoes 2115 (real name Borys), SoKoi, and Dziarma are in charge of scouting three different regions: North, Central, and South Poland. In this premiere episode, the focus was on auditions in each of these regions.
Guest artists joined the judges to help evaluate talent, including Young Multi, Asster, Włodi, Hiya, and Zeppy Zep. Each judge aimed to bring the most promising artists to Warsaw for the next phase of the competition in Rhythm + Flow Poland.
The episode opened with auditions in the north, led by Bedoes 2115. It later moved through Łódź, Świętokrzyskie, Poznań, and Gdańsk, showing a variety of performances and decisions made by the judging panel.
North and Central auditions open the competition in Rhythm + Flow Poland
The premiere episode of Rhythm + Flow Poland opened in the north, with judge Bedoes 2115 joined by guest Young Multi in Białystok. The first two contestants were Postpone, 25, and Martin, 19. The two met before their performance and casually compared Spotify listener counts — “about a thousand” and “1300,” respectively.
After both performed, Borys asked if they were happy with their acts. They said yes, and he stepped aside with Young Multi to decide.
“On paper it works, they both work,” Multi said.
Back on stage, Borys gave direct feedback. He called Postpone’s rap “decent, but not unique” and said Martin’s delivery didn’t “move him.” Still, both were chosen, with a warning: “Don’t embarrass me.”
In Łódź, SoKoi was joined by rapper Włodi and local artist Asster. Two contestants, Gleba (23) and Lia (20), performed. Lia went first and Gleba, impressed, called her performance “spot on.” After deliberation,
“Lyrically you have a huge talent,” SoKoi told Lia.
He further praised Gleba’s “stage presence.” Despite the compliments, both were eliminated with the comment that they lacked the full package needed for the show.
South and final regional rounds close the episode
In the south, judge Dziarma led the auditions and was joined by artist Hiya. Talking about her her connection to the place,
“I’m a homie from the Świętokrzyskie region,” Dziarma said.
She expressed hope to see more women on the scene, and Hiya added, “I’d like women to be more brave in this world.” Two contestants, Baby V (25) and Big Jed (20), performed but both stumbled during their flow. Even so, Dziarma clapped for both and told Big Jed, “There’s definitely potential in you, you’re going through.” Baby V was also chosen to move ahead.
Back in Central Poland, SoKoi went to Poznań with music producer Zeppy Zep. Contestants Zippy Ogar (23) and Boron (21) faced off and both advanced to the next round. The judges appreciated their delivery and stage comfort, noting they showed early signs of growth potential.
The final stop returned north, to Gdańsk in Rhythm + Flow Poland. Bedoes was joined by Kubi Producent and his brother Sapi. Kazek (20) impressed the judges with his rap. Piki (24) followed, but lost track mid-performance. Still, he pushed through. The episode ended just after his performance, with decisions likely to come in the next episode.
The first four episodes of Rhythm + Flow Poland are now available to stream on Netflix.