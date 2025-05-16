"Ripped off my mic, I was pissed" - Farmer Wants a Wife star John opens up on Samantha refusing to kiss him on a date

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 2 premired on FOX on March 27. During the episode, all the female contestants went out on a date with the farmers they liked.

One date that stood out the most was between Farmer John Sansone and Samantha. With the vibe seemingly set, John approached Samantha to kiss her. However, Samantha turned down John's attempt, saying that she didn't want to kiss a man on TV, as she didn't want to do such a thing to her future husband, who might not be him.

In a May 14 episode of Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast, John reflected on the incident, revealing that he was "pissed" and ultimately stormed off the set after tearing off his mic.

“[I] ripped off my mic…I was pissed off because the date was like all about drinking martinis," he said.

However, John clarified that he wasn't mad at Samantha but rather frustrated at the producers who pushed him into such a situation.

Farmer Wants a Wife star John blames the producers for his frustration

In the Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast, John Sansone reflected on his initial date with Samantha, sharing that the date was, according to him, all about drinking martinis.

John noted that he loves martinis, and with it being the center of their date, he decided to enjoy them throughout the night. He drank a lot in the process and claimed that both he and Samantha were feeling good about the date.

“I love martinis, so I thought, 'Why don't you do that? Because it's your thing.' So I drank an entire thing of Grey Goose. I don't mix it with vermouth. It was just straight vodka. So I was feeling good. She was looking good, I was feeling good,” the Farmer Wants a Wife star said.

John recalled that while he was drunk during the date, the producers of the show kept encouraging him to kiss Samantha.

The Farmer Wants a Wife star shared that Samantha was looking at his lips the whole time, and he didn't exactly know what else he had to ask her.

During one such moment, the producers intervened, suggesting that he might have more questions for the date.

This eventually prompted Samantha to say that she, too, thinks he had something else on his mind that he wanted to tell her.

So when he leaned in for the kiss and got turned down by his date, John shared that he got frustrated at the producers for their intervention. He took off his mic, confronted the producers involved, and walked away from the set.

When asked if he had said the same thing to Samantha, The Farmer Wants a Wife star clarified that he wasn't mad at her but at the producers.

The date John talked about took place during Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 2. During the date, Samantha immediately turned down John's advances, noting that she couldn't kiss him on camera.

Samantha explained that she was going to marry someone someday, and she didn't want her future husband to see a clip of her kissing another man on TV.

While she noted that John could be her future husband, and there won't be an issue with it down the line, she also believed that he might not be the one. Hence, she wanted to act precautiously.

"There's a reason for that. I'm going to marry someone someday. It might be you, it might not be you, and I don't want something of me kissing another man on television. If it's you, then we don't have anything to worry about," she explained.

Sadly, John and Samantha's relationship didn't last long on the show, and Samantha eventually left later in the season.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episodes premiere every Thursday on FOX.

