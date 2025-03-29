RuPaul's Drag Race alum Plasma meets Patti LuPone, the 'Snatch Game' celebrity she portrayed on the show

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 queen Plasma recently had the chance to meet Broadway star Patti LuPone, the same celebrity she portrayed during the season’s Snatch Game challenge. The moment took place at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, held on March 27, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly published on March 28, 2025, Plasma shared what it was like to finally come face-to-face with LuPone. The two met near the Drag Race cast’s table at the event. Plasma recounted her reaction and LuPone’s recognition of her performance.

"Meet your heroes, kids. Mine knew who I was," she shared.

Plasma portrayed LuPone on Snatch Game, referencing LuPone’s musical theater background and iconic stage presence. At the awards show, LuPone approached her with excitement, even quoting Ladies Who Lunch, a moment that stood out for the queen.

Ad

Trending

The event also included appearances by other Drag Race season 16 cast members and featured a moment where LuPone herself performed a reading of lines from past Drag Race contestants on stage.

Patti LuPone recognizes Plasma’s performance from RuPaul's Drag Race

Ad

Plasma described her introduction to LuPone at the event, recalling how their interaction went.

“So I did an impression of you on RuPaul’s Drag Race,” she shared.

While she was talking, LuPone interrupted her and told her,

“Oh my God! It’s you! It’s you!”

According to Plasma, the Broadway star complimented her makeup and even referenced her Snatch Game moment by briefly quoting “Ladies Who Lunch.” The two also had a conversation about Times Square and tech rehearsals, which Plasma described in her interview. Before parting ways, Plasma joked, “Please tell Bernadette I’m sorry for stealing her wig,” to which LuPone laughed.

Ad

Plasma later shared images from the meeting, including one of the pair embracing and another taken near the RuPaul's Drag Race cast’s table. LuPone also performed at the event, reciting well-known lines from past contestants like Aja and Bianca Del Rio.

The GLAAD Media Awards also recognized RuPaul’s Drag Race with the award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Season 16 queens, including Sapphira Cristál, Plane Jane, Mirage, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Morphine Love Dion, and Xunami Muse, were present at the ceremony.

Ad

Plasma reflects on mentorship and early drag connections

Ad

Beyond the GLAAD event, Plasma’s impact has extended to mentoring new drag performers. In a recent interview, RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 queen Lana Ja’Rae revealed that Plasma was her first drag mother.

“She was my mentor through the pageant and became my drag mother,” Lana said.

Lana explained that she began doing drag while in Oklahoma and first met Plasma at a university pageant. Plasma helped her prepare and even gave her a gown to wear. Lana added that although Plasma later moved to New York City, they still remain friends.

Ad

“We didn’t have time for each other that much anymore, but I love her. I carry some of the qualities that she gave me,” Lana shared.

Plasma also gained attention during RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 for portraying Barbra Streisand in another segment of the show. Her performance in Snatch Game as Patti LuPone stood out for its detailed homage and humor.

Ad

As for the possibility of reconnecting in the future, Plasma ended her interview with a casual invitation for LuPone.

“Let’s get a bagel when we’re both back in NYC!”

Fans can watch the new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 airing every Friday on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback