Who went home in RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 13? Details explored

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17, episode 13, aired on March 28, 2025, and featured top five queens taking on the annual makeover challenge. In the episode titled Drag Baby Mamas, the contestants invited one of their parents into the Werk Room to transform them into a drag family member.

Each queen had to create a look that was ready for the runway and showed a connection and resemblance between them and their parent. No contestant was eliminated by the end of the episode.

Instead, RuPaul called a "double shantay" during the Lip Sync for Your Life segment between Jewels Sparkles and Onya Nurve. This meant both queens in the bottom two would be safe for another week. Guest judge June Diane Raphael joined the panel for the makeover challenge and shared her thoughts on the models' performance as they walked the runway.

Mini-challenge in RuPaul's Drag Race: 'Spill the T' and family makeover preparations

Episode 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race began with the "Spill the T" mini-challenge, where queens answered questions about each other, aiming to match the majority's opinions. This activity revealed perceptions within the group, such as Lexi and Onya being seen as unpredictable, and Suzie being labeled the "beast" of the group.

Onya Nurve won the mini-challenge by aligning most with the majority's views. For the main challenge, each queen welcomed a parent into the Werk Room: Sam's mother Leslie, Suzie's mother Susan, Onya's dad Andre, Jewels' father Douglas, and Lexi's mother Tammy.

The queens then prepared to transform their parents into drag family members. RuPaul visited to discuss their plans. Sam aimed for a country-inspired look, combining elements of Dolly Parton and Jessica Simpson. Jewels planned a 60s snow bunny aesthetic for her father, including long nails and a reveal on the runway.

Suzie envisioned a black-and-white cartoon-inspired look for her mother, complete with heart-shaped mouse ears. Onya's father expressed willingness to shave his beard, stating he was committed to "feeling fabulous." Meanwhile, Lexi's mother Tammy shared an emotional moment when she referred to Lexi as her "biggest fan."

Runway presentations and judges' critiques in RuPaul's Drag Race

On the runway, each queen presented their parent in coordinated drag ensembles:

Sam Star and Sassy Star : Country glam in blue, white, and gold.

: Country glam in blue, white, and gold. Suzie Toot and Queenie Toot : Black-and-white cartoon theme with mouse ears.

: Black-and-white cartoon theme with mouse ears. Jewels Sparkles and Salchicha Sparkles : Lavender and baby blue fur coats.

: Lavender and baby blue fur coats. Lexi Love and Mimi Lovely : Red, white, and pink lingerie.

: Red, white, and pink lingerie. Onya Nurve and Nunya Bidness: Mismatched baby girl corset dresses.

The judges provided varied feedback in RuPaul's Drag Race. Michelle Visage commented that Lexi and Mimi appeared more like "distant cousins" than closely related. Guest judge June Diane Raphael praised Sam and Sassy's connection on stage, stating:

"God, I can't wait until my kids put me in a thong on TV."

Law Roach highlighted Suzie and Queenie's outfits as the "most fashion-forward" of the night. However, Jewels and Salchicha's looks were critiqued as "a little pedestrian," and Onya and Nunya's outfits were described as among the least successful, with the judges noting they resembled "two young girls telling each other they look good when they don't."

Ultimately, RuPaul declared Sam and Sassy as the winners of the challenge, with Suzie and Queenie placing second. Lexi and Mimi were deemed safe. Jewels and Onya landed in the bottom two and performed 1 Thing by Amerie in the segment called Lip Sync for Your Life. Despite the competition, RuPaul decided that both queens deserved to stay, resulting in a double shantay and no elimination this episode.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race episodes every Friday on MTV.

