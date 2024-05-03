Sammi and Angelina clash in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 13

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired episode 13 on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Titled Jersey Shore Fan Club?, fans saw Sammi Gioncola and Angelina Pivarnick clash in the latest segment.

The conflict arose as a result of Mike telling the cast members that Angelina had been talking negatively about Sammi online.

The two female cast members have been at odds throughout season 7 and have had numerous arguments before. The duo made no headway as Angelina walked off in the middle of the argument.

"You think I don't appreciate you, so is that true?" — Sammi asks Angelina in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 13, Mike discovered that Angelina had been bad-mouthing Sammi by telling fan pages that she brought the latter back which helped her pay for the house she owned.

Mike later shared the information with the group and even told Sammi that Angelina spoke negatively about her after the women left Nashville. The information angered Sammi who wanted to confront the cast member. When Vinny entered the room, Sammi told him to ask his fiancé, Angelina, to come talk to her. When she refused to have a sitdown, Sammi waited outside her room till she stepped out.

Sammi told Angelina they had things to discuss and asked her what her problem was. Angelina responded that she didn't know what she did to make Sammi mad. The latter reminded Angelina about speaking negatively about her several times in the past.

In response, Angelina asked her about her TikTok video with Alexis Bawden. She added that there were "other things" that the cast member had done to her. Angelina further pointed out that Sammi didn't do what she said when they spoke about her coming back to the MTV show.

The two went over the text messages they previously exchanged. Sammi told the cameras that she felt Angelina was "searching" for something if she had to look through the messages and noted that their conversation had "nothing."

Sammi read out a message in which she told Angelina that it would be funny if the other cast members didn't know about the former coming back on Jersey Shore. She said it would give Angelina a break so they could use Sammi for the "drama."

Angelina called the latter a "phony a** b*tch" in a confessional and said she thought Sammi was going to be a friend if she brought her back to the show. Sammi asked her the point of the messages and Angelina explained that seven months ago, the cast member believed everything Mike said without confirming the situation with her.

Sammi reminded her that she apologized at the time and was the only one who extended a hand to her. Angelina asked her if Sam was "carrying it" till now. The cast member told Angelina that she was carrying it and wondered if she was living in the "Twilight Zone."

Sammi asked her why she was still "sulking" because that was all Angelina had against her. Angelina brought up the infamous TikTok video and Sammi reminded her that was recent and asked her "what else" was bothering her.

"You think that I don't appreciate you enough, so is that true?," Sammi asked.

Although Angelina said it wasn't true, in a confessional, she said the cast member didn't appreciate her. Sammi told her she didn't believe Angelina, while the latter swore on her dog's life.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 will return next week with another episode on MTV.