Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 - Mike checks in with Angelina

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired a brand new episode, titled, Music City Meatballs, on Thursday, April 3, 2024. During the latest segment, Angelina Pivarnick arrived in Nashville and joined the rest of the cast for a mini vacation.

Mike Sorrentino, who previously discussed Angelina's behavior and came up with a plan to talk to her decided against having a group discussion and spoke to her one-on-one. The cast member noted that he was worried about her and wanted her to know that the MTV cast was there for her while she was going through something.

Mike expresses concern about Angelina in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 9

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 9, Angelina Pivarnick joined the rest of the cast in Nashville. Upon her arrival, she told the cameras that she was going through something and that was the reason she was late. Angelina added that she was sure some of her cast members were going to say something to her about the situation.

As the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast member greeted the group, Mike asked her what was happening to her. Angelina responded stating that she was "living her life" and was fine.

Mike Sorrentino didn't believe her and told the cameras that the last time the group saw Angeline, "there was a different vibe." He added that she was being "quick" and "evasive" by telling the cast that she was fine.

"That's when you know, you're not fine."

Mike asked Angelina once again if she was good and she said she was. Mike followed up by telling her that she seemed a little guarded and Angeline responded by stating that her "vibes were great."

Later in the episode, Mike had a one-on-one conversation with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast member. He told Angelina that she seemed better than she was before. As Angeline said that she was better, Mike told her that the group was worried about her after seeing several of her posts online.

In September 2023, Angelina posted a series of tweets talking about the hardships in her life. After detailing her divorce and childhood and admitting to "going through a lot" she thanked her fans for their love and support.

Mike told the cameras that Angelina was "definitely" going through something. He recalled in the confessional that before her arrival, he and the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast decided to sit her down and talk to her about her recent behavior and how it impacted the group. The cast member since then changed his mind since he didn't want any negativity.

Mike further said that he just wanted to know if Angelina was okay. He also wanted her to know that the MTV cast was there for her. He told her that whenever one of them argued with anyone else from the group, it affected all of them.

Angelina told Mike that it had "been a lot" and credited most of her recent stresses to being disappointed by her biological father. Mike reminded her of how much the cast cared for her and told her they were happy to see her smiling and dancing. Angeline hugged the MTV star and told him that she appreciated him. In a confessional, she added:

"It's nice that everybody's really concerned for me. But I haven't really seen it from some people."

