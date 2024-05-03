Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, May 2, 2024. During the episode, fans saw Sammi and Angelina clash after being at odds for most of season 7.

At the start of the segment, Mike found out that Angelina had been lobbying fan pages online against Sammi by stating that the returning cast member was bullying her. Mike later told the entire cast about it and even told Sammi about what Angelina said about her in Nashville. The comments angered Sammi and as Jwoww noted, the "old Sammi" was back.

Sammi and Angelina clashed as Sammi wanted to address the comments Angelina made about Sammi being able to buy her house because the former brought her back on the show and everything that happened in season 7.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and agreed with Sammi on the issue.

"Angelina is no match for Sammi," one person wrote.

"Sam has been nothing but nice": Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 fans react to Sammi and Angelina's clash in episode 13

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 13, titled Jersey Shore Fan Club?, fans saw Angelina and Sammi clash once again. Although Angelina reached out to Sammi before the season started filming to see if she wanted to return to the show, it was the latter who decided to come back.

Throughout the season, Angelina felt that Sammi was ungrateful to her for "bringing her back." The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast member also felt that she was the reason Sammi was able to buy her house and had been vocal about it.

In the latest episode, Sammi found out what Angelina had been saying about her and confronted her. This led to the two yelling at one another and fans of the show didn't like what the MTV star had to say.

"#JSFAMILYVACATION Sam, bullied you, Angelina? Are we missing something here?. Because Sammi has been nothing but nice to you," one person wrote.

"Sam was always a friend to Angelina until she started bad mouthing her! #JSFamilyVacation," another person wrote.

"Team Sammi all the way. Angelina is a liar who blames everyone else for her self inflicted problems. #teamsammi #jsfamilyvacation #JerseyShore," one person said.

"This narrative that Angelina brought Sam back has always bugged me. We wanted Sam back from JUMO, but we understood why she didn't come at first. Angelina should be thanking SAM actually, She wouldn't have been invited back if Sam had originally said yes to #jsfamilyvacation," one person wrote.

"Sam didn't need anyone to bring her back. The fans wanted her back the moment the reboot was announced. Angelina is a person who will do anything for you just to say she did something for you. #jsfamilyvacation," one person said.

"Angelina is an idiot. She creates drama out of nothing. Sam should whoop her. She needs to stop with the "I brought Sam back". Sam’s been asked her back every season. If Sam came back in the beginning, I guarantee Angelina would have NEVER been asked back! #JSFamilyVacation," a tweet read.

"It’s so sad what’s happening with Angelina and Sam. These two have SO much potential. #JSFamilyVacation," one tweet read.

"Angelina is sometimes unstable but Sam is just a mean girl. The kind who thinks she's being nice. But that hair flick and RBF say otherwise. #jsfamilyvacation," another tweet read.

In the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7, Mike told the cast about Angelina bad-mouthing Sammi online. The latter decided to confront Angelina since her actions could harm her in real life since the cast member was "lobbying against" her online.

Sammi asked the cast member what her problem was and Angeline replied with the same question. Sammi reminded her that she had previously told her not to talk about her but Angelina continued to do so. Angelina kept bringing up Sammi's TikTok with Alexis Bawden after the two had a public disagreement.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.