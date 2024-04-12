Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7: Sammi’s on the edge due to Ronnie’s arrival

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired episode 10 on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The segment saw the much-awaited return of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi Giancola's ex-boyfriend and former cast member.

As Vinny and Mike went to pick Ronnie up at the airport, the girls stayed back to prepare for the arrival. While the rest of the cast was excited about Ronnie's return, Sammi was on edge about being on vacation with her ex-boyfriend. In a confessional, Sammi said:

"Obviously this is a lot for me. I honestly never thought I'd be back yet alone be on vacation with my ex, so of course I'm going to be on edge."

"Harder than I thought": Sammi opens up about being back on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in season 7 episode 10

In the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7, the MTV cast got ready to welcome Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Nashville after his prolonged absence from the show. While the male cast members went to pick him up, the girls stayed back and Angelina and Sammi clashed once again.

Sammi asked Snooki and Angelina why they were baking a pizza and Jenni said that it was because they were nervous. Angelina joked about Ronnie walking up the stairs any minute which didn't sit well with Sammi and she told Angelina that she talked too much.

In response to Sammi's comment, Angelina called Sammi a "b*tch" under her breath. Jenni asked Sammi if she was okay but the cast member implied that she wasn't completely alright.

While Angelina acknowledged that Sammi was going through a lot, she added in a confessional that Sammi was acting badly. She cussed Sammi and said that she didn't care if her words made it to the final cut.

In a confessional, Sammi said that Angelina needed to learn to keep some things to herself. Sammi admitted to being on edge and said that it was "a lot" for her. Jenni told Sammi that she couldn't imagine being in her position and Sammi said that she couldn't believe she agreed to be a part of the situation.

Sammi told the cameras that it was hard for her to come back to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and hoped that the cast members would understand where she was coming from.

Sammi told Jenni that she didn't want to pretend like they were all friends. In a confessional, she added:

"It was definitely harder than I thought. I love the roommates but it's a rollercoaster. And sometimes it does take it's toll on me."

Jenni further spoke to Sammi and told her that she was a much stronger person than Jenni was. Sammi noted that "it is what it is" and later told the cameras that she would just like to get it over with. She added that she would rather move on from it and have fun.

Snooki informed the cast that Mike, Pauly D, Vinny, and Ronnie were on their way back and Jenni asked Sammi to calm down.

In the car, as the boys pulled up, Vinny joked about it being time to make things "awkward" and Ronnie retaliated by noting that the boys were "great for that." Ronnie told the cameras that he was filming the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 to rebuild his relationship with the cast.

Ronnie said that he and Sammi didn't have to be friends, but due to their long history, he added that there would be an "instant feeling of something."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 will air episode 11 on MTV on April 18, 2024.