Season 19 winner Richard Goodall returns to the stage for America's Got Talent's 20th anniversary special

On August 12, 2025, America's Got Talent aired a two-hour anniversary special to celebrate 20 years of the NBC show, which saw alumni from across the seasons returning to the stage. One among them was season 19's champion Richard Goodall. The singing janitor had won the competition on September 24, 2024, after securing then-judge Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer.This year, he returned to the AGT stage to perform his rendition of Survivor's 1982 hit Eye of the Tiger. The song was composed for the film Rocky III when the band was in danger of being dropped from their label.Richard's act was a collaborative performance, as a diverse range of contestants from different seasons accompanied him on stage. Described as a love letter to the acts, viewers, and the judges, the anniversary special episode took the audience behind the scenes to shine a spotlight on the show's legacy and impact.The former contestants also opened up about their lives before the competition, the moment they auditioned, and the avenues that America's Got Talent opened for them.Which acts performed with America's Got Talent winner Richard Goodall? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRichard was joined on stage by a variety of different acts to celebrate the milestone season. He was backed by The Pack Drumline, a percussion group from season 17, and the dancers of Los Osos High School from season 19.Apart from that, saxophonist Avery Dixon from season 17 also participated in the collaborative act. He was joined by season 17 co-star and singer Sara James. In the meantime, rollerblade duo and season 12 stars Billy and Emily England, wowed the audience and the judges with their stunt performance.They were followed by aerialist Alan Silva, who appeared in season 15 of America's Got Talent.Scrolling back through Richard Goodall's journey on America's Got TalentRichard Goodall with Heidi Klum (Image via Getty)Richard Goodall auditioned for the NBC show, hoping to showcase his musical abilities to the world. He sang Journey's Don't Stop Believing, leaving a lasting impression on both the panelists and the viewers. His story and talent touched Heidi, who gave him her Golden Buzzer.From there, the singing janitor continued to win hearts by delivering noteworthy acts each week. His covers of Michael Bolton's ballads from the 1980s and Survivor's Eye of the Tiger, earned him a spot in the finale. For his final act, he sang his audition song, but this time, with the members of the band Journey.He was eventually announced as the 19th winner of America's Got Talent, taking home the title and the $1 million cash prize. Richard married his fiancée, Angela, six days before being revealed as the champion.What is the season 19 winner of America's Got Talent up to now?Richard Goodall and Heidi Klum (Image via Getty)In November 2024, Richard told TODAY that besides performing at some sports games, he was still working as a school janitor. According to his official Instagram handle @richard.goodall, he continues to sing at shows across locations in the country.In a more recent update, posted on August 9, 2025, Richard announced the release of his debut single, Long Time Coming.&quot;It’s been a wild journey and I often wake up feeling like the luckiest man in the whole world! Many of you have asked what I’m doing next, and I’m excited to share with you all that my single, Long Time Coming, will be released on August 29 on all streaming platforms!!&quot; he wrote in the caption.The AGT winner has over 96K followers on Instagram at the time of publishing, and uses the social media platform to keep fans up-to-date on his journey beyond the NBC show.America's Got Talent episodes can be streamed on Peacock.