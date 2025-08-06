Indian group B Unique Crew wows judges on America's Got Talent season 20

America's Got Talent season 20 returned with a new episode on August 5, 2025, which featured the audition of an Indian dance group called B Unique Crew. Their performance wowed the panelists, so much so that Howie Mandel considered breaking the Golden Buzzer rule by giving them one, even though there were none left after last week's episode.The other judges were equally impressed by the dance troupe's choreography and unusual moves. The audience also pushed the panelists to break the Golden Buzzer rule and give them one. However, the experts failed to follow through since they were denied permission from higher management.In the previous episode of America's Got Talent, another dance group from India, Unreal, won over panelists with their high-energy act, earning Howie's second and the season's final Golden Buzzer. In the August 5 episode of the NBC show, it was revealed that one member of the B Unique Crew was a former dancer from Unreal.After evaluating their performance, the America's Got Talent judges took a vote, and, with four yes votes, sent B Unique Crew to the next stage of the competition.What did the judges say about B Unique Crew's act on America's Got Talent season 20? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter stepping on stage, a spokesperson from B Unique Crew revealed to the judges that one of their members was a former dancer from Unreal. It was that person who gathered the dancers for B Unique Crew and brought them to the NBC show.The spokesperson further stated that his troupe was created to compete against Unreal. Consequently, they were determined to put their best foot forward and give it their all, even though they were aware that there were no Golden Buzzers left for season 20.&quot;We will do our best and we believe in ourselves,&quot; he said.Judges Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara jumped out of their seats during their act, unable to believe what they witnessed. B Unique Crew's performance received a standing ovation from not only the experts but also the audience in the auditorium. While expressing her views, Sofia told them that they were &quot;one of the best, best acts of the season.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe added that they took season 20 of America's Got Talent to &quot;the other level,&quot; calling their act &quot;spectacular.&quot;&quot;It was surprising. It was very different. I’ve never seen anything on this stage like this,&quot; Sofia stated.Mel B echoed her co-panelist's opinion, calling the performance &quot;unique&quot; and their synchronicity &quot;on point.&quot; Although she felt that their contortionist-like movements were a &quot;bit freaky,&quot; she noted that it was perfect for her.Howie, on the other hand, confessed that he had been looking over at the producers to see if he could press the Golden Buzzer. Sofia chimed in, reminding him that he could not, or else she would have pressed it. Meanwhile, the America's Got Talent audience chanted:&quot;Golden Buzzer. Golden Buzzer.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Simon Cowell had a different take. He said that she would not give them a Golden Buzzer because he thought B Unique Crew's act &quot;felt a little bit too small.&quot; At the same time, he noted that their act would look better on a live show with a bigger production.Regardless, the panelists were impressed by what they saw. Consequently, when the votes were tallied, B Unique Crew received four yeses and earned the opportunity to go through to the Live Shows.America's Got Talent episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.