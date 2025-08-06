  • home icon
  Indian group B Unique Crew wows judges on America's Got Talent season 20

By Raina Saha
Modified Aug 06, 2025 04:21 GMT
B Unique Crew on America
B Unique Crew on America's Got Talent's stage (Image via Instagram/ @agtauditions)

America's Got Talent season 20 returned with a new episode on August 5, 2025, which featured the audition of an Indian dance group called B Unique Crew. Their performance wowed the panelists, so much so that Howie Mandel considered breaking the Golden Buzzer rule by giving them one, even though there were none left after last week's episode.

The other judges were equally impressed by the dance troupe's choreography and unusual moves. The audience also pushed the panelists to break the Golden Buzzer rule and give them one. However, the experts failed to follow through since they were denied permission from higher management.

In the previous episode of America's Got Talent, another dance group from India, Unreal, won over panelists with their high-energy act, earning Howie's second and the season's final Golden Buzzer. In the August 5 episode of the NBC show, it was revealed that one member of the B Unique Crew was a former dancer from Unreal.

After evaluating their performance, the America's Got Talent judges took a vote, and, with four yes votes, sent B Unique Crew to the next stage of the competition.

What did the judges say about B Unique Crew's act on America's Got Talent season 20?

After stepping on stage, a spokesperson from B Unique Crew revealed to the judges that one of their members was a former dancer from Unreal. It was that person who gathered the dancers for B Unique Crew and brought them to the NBC show.

The spokesperson further stated that his troupe was created to compete against Unreal. Consequently, they were determined to put their best foot forward and give it their all, even though they were aware that there were no Golden Buzzers left for season 20.

"We will do our best and we believe in ourselves," he said.

Judges Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara jumped out of their seats during their act, unable to believe what they witnessed. B Unique Crew's performance received a standing ovation from not only the experts but also the audience in the auditorium. While expressing her views, Sofia told them that they were "one of the best, best acts of the season."

She added that they took season 20 of America's Got Talent to "the other level," calling their act "spectacular."

"It was surprising. It was very different. I’ve never seen anything on this stage like this," Sofia stated.

Mel B echoed her co-panelist's opinion, calling the performance "unique" and their synchronicity "on point." Although she felt that their contortionist-like movements were a "bit freaky," she noted that it was perfect for her.

Howie, on the other hand, confessed that he had been looking over at the producers to see if he could press the Golden Buzzer. Sofia chimed in, reminding him that he could not, or else she would have pressed it. Meanwhile, the America's Got Talent audience chanted:

"Golden Buzzer. Golden Buzzer."
However, Simon Cowell had a different take. He said that she would not give them a Golden Buzzer because he thought B Unique Crew's act "felt a little bit too small." At the same time, he noted that their act would look better on a live show with a bigger production.

Regardless, the panelists were impressed by what they saw. Consequently, when the votes were tallied, B Unique Crew received four yeses and earned the opportunity to go through to the Live Shows.

America's Got Talent episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.

Raina Saha

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

Edited by Raina Saha
